Author Mary Grace’s New Book, "A Seed Story," is a Delightful Journey That Explores How Plants, Much Like Dreams, Take a Lot of Time, Patience, and Hard Work to Grow
Recent release “A Seed Story” from Covenant Books author Mary Grace invites readers into a magical garden where seeds grow into beautiful plants through patience and care. With a touching narrative inspired by her grandmother’s garden, Grace delivers an uplifting tale about the power of persistence and the joy of nurturing dreams.
New York, NY, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Grace, who was born with an awareness and has experienced the supernatural, was directed by her Holy Spirit to write and complete her new book, “A Seed Story”: a charming new release that transports readers to a magical garden where plants take root, and just like one’s dreams, flourish through patience and dedication.
“My grandma’s magical garden is the best place to be because this is where we plant many kinds of seeds,” writes Grace. “I know they all want to be strong and healthy, to feel the warm sun shining down on them, and most of all, to be beautiful and bring happiness to everyone who comes to the garden. So come along and spend some time with our family in my grandma’s garden.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Grace’s new book is more than just a delightful read; it is an invitation to explore the wonders of nature and the joys of growing something meaningful. With its engaging narrative and charming illustrations, “A Seed Story” encourages children to embrace patience and resilience while celebrating the simple yet profound pleasures of life.
Readers can purchase “A Seed Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
