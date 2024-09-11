Author Mary Grace’s New Book, "A Seed Story," is a Delightful Journey That Explores How Plants, Much Like Dreams, Take a Lot of Time, Patience, and Hard Work to Grow

Recent release “A Seed Story” from Covenant Books author Mary Grace invites readers into a magical garden where seeds grow into beautiful plants through patience and care. With a touching narrative inspired by her grandmother’s garden, Grace delivers an uplifting tale about the power of persistence and the joy of nurturing dreams.