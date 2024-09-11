Author Robert S. Stachowiak’s New Book, "God's Billboard," is a Compelling Discussion That Offers a Unique Exploration of the Moon’s Spiritual Significance
Recent release “God's Billboard” from Covenant Books author Robert S. Stachowiak provides a nondenominational perspective on the moon’s role in understanding the divine. Combining spiritual reflections with scientific insights, Stachowiak explores what the moon can teach us about God.
Commerce, TX, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert S. Stachowiak, a mechanical engineer who resides in Commerce, Texas, with his wife, Dixie, has completed his new book, “God's Billboard,” which suggests the moon serves as a celestial billboard, revealing deep spiritual insights about our relationship with God.
“‘God’s Billboard’ is a nondenominational look at what the moon can teach us about God,” writes Stachowiak. “In addition, the book introduces readers to several scientific concepts, like the moon’s influence over the ocean tides, and how the seasons change as the earth orbits the sun. Why is October the tenth month, when octo means eight? The book talks about how some of the months were named and how we keep the calendar in sync with the seasons of the year.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert S. Stachowiak’s new book will appeal to readers from all walks of life, whether they are interested in spiritual reflection, scientific curiosity, or a blend of both. Thought-provoking and engaging, “God’s Billboard” encourages readers to contemplate the moon’s profound impact on mankind’s understanding of the divine.
Readers can purchase “God's Billboard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
