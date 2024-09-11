Author Gary Meaders’s New Book, "Appointed Days; Anointed Days: Christianity's Momentous Moments," Offers Daily Exploration of Christianity’s Pivotal Historical Events
Recent release “Appointed Days; Anointed Days: Christianity's Momentous Moments” from Covenant Books author Gary Meaders provides a daily journey through pivotal moments in Christian history, serving as a daily devotional, historical reference, and source of spiritual motivation to remind readers of the enduring significance of faith.
Anchorage, AK, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gary Meaders has completed his new book, “Appointed Days; Anointed Days: Christianity's Momentous Moments”: a groundbreaking read offering daily reflections on Christianity’s most significant historical events.
In his latest work, “Appointed Days; Anointed Days: Christianity’s Momentous Moments,” author Gary Meaders invites readers to embark on a profound year-long journey through Christianity’s rich and varied history. This unique book meticulously chronicles one momentous event for each day of the calendar year, providing insights into significant occurrences that have shaped the Christian faith over centuries.
“This book provides excerpts from many events or moments throughout history that Christian believers treasure more than any others,” writes Meaders. “These may be related to events pertaining to specific individuals, leaders, or those linked to denominational affiliations or other forms of doctrinal identification or history. It lists one momentous moment from Christianity’s history for each day of the calendar year. That event is linked to that date by its actual occurrence or by the date of its reporting. Included are natural disasters that brought about a search for religious solace, awakenings, revivals, denominational events, and ecclesiastical histories. As such, it may be useful as a daily devotional, a historical reference, or a source of motivation and inspiration. It will, for a full year, remind the reader that ‘this is the day that the Lord has made.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gary Meaders’s new book will help to inspire readers to develop a deeper appreciation for how each moment recounted within Meaders’s writings reflect the broader narrative of Christian faith and practice. Engaging and insightful, “Appointed Days; Anointed Days” stands out as a testament to the enduring relevance of historical events in understanding and living out Christian faith today.
Readers can purchase “Appointed Days; Anointed Days: Christianity's Momentous Moments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
