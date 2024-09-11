Author Beatrice Wilson Crutchfield’s New Book, "Poems from the Heart," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems Offering Inspirational Verses for Every Occasion
Recent release “Poems from the Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Beatrice Wilson Crutchfield is a stirring assortment of poetry that spans a wide range of subjects concerning life’s profound moments. Drawing upon the author’s experiences, “Poems from the Heart” promises readers a source of inspiration and comfort, reflecting her deep faith and literary talent.
New York, NY, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beatrice Wilson Crutchfield, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as an accomplished educator and community leader, has completed her new book, “Poems from the Heart”: an evocative collection of poetry that showcases the author’s ability to capture the essence of life’s various moments, presenting readers a diverse array of poems suitable for any occasion.
A native of Newport News, Virginia, author Beatrice Wilson Crutchfield earned her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Virginia State College, later studying early education, music, and choir directing at Wilson Salem College and furthering her education at Hampton Institute and DC Teachers College. Crutchfield began her teaching career at John Marshall School and retired from Smothers Elementary School after twenty-five years. In addition to her teaching career, Crutchfield was recognized as Business Woman of the Year for her apparel shop and honored by the Business Woman’s Sorority of Tidewater Virginia. The author was also a charter member of Jack and Jill of America and an active participant in various church and sorority activities.
In “Poems from the Heart,” Crutchfield explores a spectrum of themes, including the wonders of nature, heartfelt advice, and messages of encouragement. Crafted to be a valuable resource for those seeking the perfect words for life’s significant events or a touch of inspiration in everyday life, Crutchfield’s unique voice and deep faith shine through each poem, providing readers with a source of comfort and joy.
Loreathea C. Fields, who coordinated the book’s publication, shares, “It was truly a joy for me to read over her poems. She made me laugh and smile. There were times when I was in deep depression, but I would begin working on her poems and soon my depression was gone. The author often said that she could write poems in just a short period of time, which means to me that she was definitely gifted by God. During this time period, I learned of her innermost thoughts and rediscovered that she had a deep faith and belief in God. I’m so grateful to be able to share her poems with the world. She was truly a wonderfully, inspired person.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Beatrice Wilson Crutchfield’s engaging series is a testament to the author’s lifelong dedication to writing and her profound ability to connect with others through her words. This collection is not only a reflection of her literary skill but also a heartfelt gift to readers, offering solace, celebration, and inspiration.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Poems from the Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
