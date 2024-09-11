Author Barry Shaw’s New Book, “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle,” Presents Advice on Leadership Gleaned from the Battlefield

Recent release “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barry Shaw draws from harrowing experiences in the Second Battle of Fallujah to distill crucial leadership insights, illuminating practical concepts that are battle-tested and universally applicable for leaders in any field.