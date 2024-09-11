Author Barry Shaw’s New Book, “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle,” Presents Advice on Leadership Gleaned from the Battlefield
Recent release “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Barry Shaw draws from harrowing experiences in the Second Battle of Fallujah to distill crucial leadership insights, illuminating practical concepts that are battle-tested and universally applicable for leaders in any field.
Tallahassee, FL, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barry Shaw, a loving husband and father as well as a veteran of the Marine Corps, has completed his new book, “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle”: a gripping memoir that brings readers into the heart of one of the Iraq War’s most intense and pivotal battles to present a compelling exploration of leadership forged in the crucible of combat.
Barry Shaw enlisted in the Marine Corps straight out of high school in July 1998, serving two enlistments until November 2007. Shaw deployed to Iraq in August 2004, attached to Regimental Combat Team 1, and participated in intense combat operations in and around Fallujah until April 2005, notably during Operation Phantom Fury. For his actions during this period, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V.” Following his military service, Shaw relocated with his wife to Florida, joining the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a conservation law enforcement officer. Over fifteen years with the agency, he has held various roles including training lieutenant, captain over statewide operations and professional standards, and currently serves as the Training Center Director. Shaw completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2019 and continues to reflect on his combat experiences, sharing practical leadership insights gained from his time in Fallujah.
“In the fall of 2004, an all-out siege was waged on a heavily fortified city, producing the most intense urban combat since the Battle of Huế City in Vietnam,” writes Shaw. “The tempo and intensity of the fighting provided the ultimate proving ground for leadership theory and practical application. A lifetime of leadership lessons was learned and tested in the most demanding environment possible.”
The author continues, “The leadership concepts contained in the book are the result of years of reflection, evaluation, and professional development. It took nearly twenty years after the battle occurred to process the experience and articulate the lessons learned. Each leadership concept is easily implemented at any level and applies to every discipline.
“‘Contact Front’ does not contain gimmicks or guesses, only proven methods of how to accomplish the mission, inspire people to action, and develop leaders. The unforgiving combat environment forces harsh reality into every situation and provides a unique perspective for those who have experienced it. Any person who reads ‘Contact Front’ will benefit from that perspective and increase their capability through easily understood and proven leadership concepts forged in battle. ‘Contact Front’ provides a resource for anyone aspiring to become an effective leader or improve their leadership ability.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barry Shaw’s enthralling tale stands as a definitive guide for those seeking to enhance leadership skills, navigate crisis situations, or inspire team excellence. Readers eager to glean insights from one of the most challenging theaters of modern warfare will discover not only a historical perspective but a timeless blueprint for leadership success.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Barry Shaw enlisted in the Marine Corps straight out of high school in July 1998, serving two enlistments until November 2007. Shaw deployed to Iraq in August 2004, attached to Regimental Combat Team 1, and participated in intense combat operations in and around Fallujah until April 2005, notably during Operation Phantom Fury. For his actions during this period, he was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Combat “V.” Following his military service, Shaw relocated with his wife to Florida, joining the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as a conservation law enforcement officer. Over fifteen years with the agency, he has held various roles including training lieutenant, captain over statewide operations and professional standards, and currently serves as the Training Center Director. Shaw completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2019 and continues to reflect on his combat experiences, sharing practical leadership insights gained from his time in Fallujah.
“In the fall of 2004, an all-out siege was waged on a heavily fortified city, producing the most intense urban combat since the Battle of Huế City in Vietnam,” writes Shaw. “The tempo and intensity of the fighting provided the ultimate proving ground for leadership theory and practical application. A lifetime of leadership lessons was learned and tested in the most demanding environment possible.”
The author continues, “The leadership concepts contained in the book are the result of years of reflection, evaluation, and professional development. It took nearly twenty years after the battle occurred to process the experience and articulate the lessons learned. Each leadership concept is easily implemented at any level and applies to every discipline.
“‘Contact Front’ does not contain gimmicks or guesses, only proven methods of how to accomplish the mission, inspire people to action, and develop leaders. The unforgiving combat environment forces harsh reality into every situation and provides a unique perspective for those who have experienced it. Any person who reads ‘Contact Front’ will benefit from that perspective and increase their capability through easily understood and proven leadership concepts forged in battle. ‘Contact Front’ provides a resource for anyone aspiring to become an effective leader or improve their leadership ability.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Barry Shaw’s enthralling tale stands as a definitive guide for those seeking to enhance leadership skills, navigate crisis situations, or inspire team excellence. Readers eager to glean insights from one of the most challenging theaters of modern warfare will discover not only a historical perspective but a timeless blueprint for leadership success.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Contact Front: Proven Leadership Lessons from the Iraq War’s Deadliest Battle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories