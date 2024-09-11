Author Rodney Woods’s New Book, "Rasputin's Treasure," is a Riveting Tale That Follows One Man’s Involvement in the Thrilling Hunt for a Legendary Fortune

Recent release “Rasputin's Treasure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney Woods follows Mitch, a lonely man grappling with personal loss and a tumultuous divorce, inherits a sprawling ranch that attracts opportunistic suitors. As Mitch seeks solace in fleeting relationships, he is thrust into a perilous quest for a legendary treasure linked to the infamous Grigory Rasputin.