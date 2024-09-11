Author Rodney Woods’s New Book, "Rasputin's Treasure," is a Riveting Tale That Follows One Man’s Involvement in the Thrilling Hunt for a Legendary Fortune
Recent release “Rasputin's Treasure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rodney Woods follows Mitch, a lonely man grappling with personal loss and a tumultuous divorce, inherits a sprawling ranch that attracts opportunistic suitors. As Mitch seeks solace in fleeting relationships, he is thrust into a perilous quest for a legendary treasure linked to the infamous Grigory Rasputin.
Scottsdale, AZ, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rodney Woods, an executive in a high-tech industry, has completed his new book, “Rasputin's Treasure”: a pulse-pounding adventure that combines historical intrigue with modern suspense, promising to captivate readers with its blend of mystery, danger, and unexpected twists.
The author writes, “Mitch was a lonely man. He had recently lost both of his parents, and his wife was divorcing him. He inherited a large ranch with his brother, so many eligible ladies were trying to share his fortune with them. Mitch, wanting some female attention with no long-term consequences, took a new path to make this happen. Little did he know his life would be totally changed forever due to several attempts on his life and the crime buried behind these attempts.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rodney Woods’s enthralling tale is a testament to the author’s skill in crafting thrilling narratives that entertain while also engaging readers with historical and fictional elements. Masterfully blending together adventure, danger, and historical references, “Rasputin’s Treasure” promises to be a standout addition to the genre of contemporary thrillers that will keep readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Rasputin's Treasure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
