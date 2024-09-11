Jana Long’s New Book, "I Am a Dragon, and I Like Cotton Candy," Follows a Friendly Dragon Who Heads Off to the Local Farmer’s Market to Find His Favorite Treat
Cedar Rapids, IA, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jana Long, a native of Iowa who worked at the College Community School District (Prairie), where she cooked for 20 years serving High School, Elementary and Early Childhood Center. Now retired, has completed her most recent book, “I Am a Dragon, and I Like Cotton Candy”: a whimsical tale that invites young readers on a delightful adventure with Eli the Dragon, whose heartwarming journey through the farmers market promises both fun and valuable life lessons.
“Eli sets out on a journey to the farmers market knowing that it is going to be wonderful because of all the things you can buy, but the real truth is, he is there because of one thing he loves the most,” writes Jana. “Enjoy Eli the Dragon in this book of fun at the farmers market and see what Eli loves the most.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jana Long’s book is a charming celebration of individuality and the happiness that comes from following one’s heart, encouraging young readers to embrace their passions and find joy in the simple things. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Jana’s tale to life, “I Am a Dragon, and I Like Cotton Candy” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, inviting them to revisit this engaging tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “I Am a Dragon, and I Like Cotton Candy” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
