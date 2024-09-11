Albert Guthrie’s Newly Released “A Bible Handbook For Beginners” Book, is an Enlightening Introduction to Scripture, and an Excellent Resource for Christian Discipleship
“A Bible Handbook For Beginners: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto may path” from Christian Faith Publishing author, Albert Guthrie, provides readers with an understanding of the Bible, focusing on its historical and theological significance, with an emphasis on the relationship between Judaism and Christianity. Guthrie guides readers through the foundational principles of the Bible and its relevance for believers, as well as those Seekers who have an interest in the Bible.
Hialeah, FL, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Bible Handbook For Beginners: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto may path” is a comprehensive overview of the Bible's key themes, teachings, and historical context. “A Bible Handbook For Beginners: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto may path” is the creation of published author, Albert Guthrie, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who holds a bachelor’s degree in professional studies from Barry University, a master’s degree from Cornerstone University and National Christian Counselors Association, and an honorary doctorate degree in divinity.
Guthrie affirms, "This handbook is designed to help all believers to have a better grasp of the Bible. But it is also written with the Jewish people in mind. Without the Jewish history, there would be no Christianity.
“John 1:11 declares that Jesus came unto His own (the Jewish people), and His own received Him not (they rejected Jesus as their Messiah). As a result, salvation has come to the Gentile nations (Romans 11:11).
“The apostle Paul uses an olive tree as a metaphor in Romans 11:24 to explain an integral truth. Paul, in that text, says that we as Gentiles who were considered wild by nature (non-Jews) were grafted into the natural olive tree (Jews), along with the natural branches, through Jesus Christ, who is God’s chosen One to reconcile both the Jews and the Gentiles into one covenant. This metaphor speaks not only of two differing races of people uniting together in one covenant, but it speaks to the fact that Judaism and Christianity are dependent upon each other. One cannot do without the other. They are divinely intertwined.
“Hence, we have the term 'Judeo-Christian.'
“God intended that the Jewish nation was to be a prototype of the church body of Jesus Christ. This handbook reveals that process of God’s divine plan for all people. It will be obvious as you wade through the pages of this handbook - the unfolding of the plan of God from ages past. It will reveal how God has worked through obstacle after obstacle to produce a solution for all people regardless of religion, race, color, culture, or gender.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Albert Guthrie’s new book equips readers with the knowledge and insight needed to navigate the complexities of Scripture. From exploring key biblical themes to delving into the historical context of the Bible. Guthrie's handbook offers a comprehensive guide for readers seeking to deepen their understanding of God's Word.
Consumers can purchase “A Bible Handbook For Beginners” Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto may path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bible Handbook For Beginners,” Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto may path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
