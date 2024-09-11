Albert Guthrie’s Newly Released “A Bible Handbook For Beginners” Book, is an Enlightening Introduction to Scripture, and an Excellent Resource for Christian Discipleship

“A Bible Handbook For Beginners: Thy Word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto may path” from Christian Faith Publishing author, Albert Guthrie, provides readers with an understanding of the Bible, focusing on its historical and theological significance, with an emphasis on the relationship between Judaism and Christianity. Guthrie guides readers through the foundational principles of the Bible and its relevance for believers, as well as those Seekers who have an interest in the Bible.