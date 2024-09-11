Apostle Samuel Fatoki’s Newly Released “The Power to Overcome Depression” is a Transformative and Empowering Guide
“The Power to Overcome Depression” from Christian Faith Publishing author Apostle Samuel Fatoki is a comprehensive and insightful exploration of the causes and solutions for depression, highlighting both emotional and communal strategies for overcoming this pervasive issue.
Laurel, MD, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Power to Overcome Depression”: an insightful guide to understanding and overcoming depression. “The Power to Overcome Depression” is the creation of published author, Apostle Samuel Fatoki, who was born in Lagos, Nigeria. At an early age, his exceptional basketball skills and academic abilities earned him a basketball scholarship to the United States. He graduated from New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico, with an associate of arts degree in business administration. He later received a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of the District of Columbia and soon furthered his education by securing both master’s and doctorate degrees in theology from Canon Bible Institute in Florida. Dr. Samuel Fatoki is married to Marcia Fatoki since 1990, and they have three beautiful children, Sophia, Samuel Jr. and Diamond.
Fatoki shares, “For a long time, it was thought that the deplorable state of living in some parts of the world should induce serious depression. While the heavy weight of the failure of governments in the developing world to care for their citizens can be very distressing to the citizens, yet research has shown that depression occurs far more in places where the citizens seem to have everything. Statistics from the United States alone have it that thousands of people die daily because of depression. The National Health Institute indicates that over eighteen million adults in the United States suffer from depression. This is equivalent to 9.5 percent of this country’s population.
“Depression is a major emotional problem. Somehow, the people who live in the challenging environments do not expect better from their governments and have developed a resistance to the troubles and would not allow the situation to overwhelm them. More importantly, the communal lifestyle in those environments make the burden lighter when borne by those who care for one another. On the contrary, those in the developed nations, who are used to some level of comfort and pleasure, trip their fuse on the slightest inconvenience because of the lifestyle of solitude.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Samuel Fatoki’s new book is a vital resource that delves into the emotional, social, and spiritual aspects of depression, offering practical advice and strategies for those seeking relief and recovery.
Consumers can purchase “The Power to Overcome Depression” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Power to Overcome Depression,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fatoki shares, “For a long time, it was thought that the deplorable state of living in some parts of the world should induce serious depression. While the heavy weight of the failure of governments in the developing world to care for their citizens can be very distressing to the citizens, yet research has shown that depression occurs far more in places where the citizens seem to have everything. Statistics from the United States alone have it that thousands of people die daily because of depression. The National Health Institute indicates that over eighteen million adults in the United States suffer from depression. This is equivalent to 9.5 percent of this country’s population.
“Depression is a major emotional problem. Somehow, the people who live in the challenging environments do not expect better from their governments and have developed a resistance to the troubles and would not allow the situation to overwhelm them. More importantly, the communal lifestyle in those environments make the burden lighter when borne by those who care for one another. On the contrary, those in the developed nations, who are used to some level of comfort and pleasure, trip their fuse on the slightest inconvenience because of the lifestyle of solitude.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Samuel Fatoki’s new book is a vital resource that delves into the emotional, social, and spiritual aspects of depression, offering practical advice and strategies for those seeking relief and recovery.
Consumers can purchase “The Power to Overcome Depression” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Power to Overcome Depression,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories