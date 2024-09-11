Dan E. Hobbs’s Newly Released “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” is a Captivating Historical Exploration of America’s Early Divisions
“CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan E. Hobbs is a thought-provoking historical narrative that delves into the challenges and divisions of early 19th-century America, highlighting the enduring struggle between unity and separation.
Smithfield, VA, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802”: compelling and richly detailed account of a pivotal moment in American history, exploring the forces that threatened to divide the nation and the unifying power of faith and determination. “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” is the creation of published author, Dan E. Hobbs, a retired military officer and former Air Force futures consultant to the Department of Defense. He has written extensively in technical, military, and often classified settings. He began to transform his technical writing skills into creative writing several years ago. Now retired, he spends most of his time volunteering in local and international Christian ministries.
Hobbs shares, “Can you envision a time in America when it seemed our society was cleaving apart at the seams? A time when it appeared that our treasured democracy was failing? A time when insurrectionists threatened the Constitution? A time when rampant political partisanship ruled everyday news? A time when a prominent politician attempted to override the Electoral College and US House of Representatives to steal a presidential election? Does such a cleave in American society sound familiar?
“Perhaps it does, but the word cleave is worth a deeper look. It is an unusual word that although spelled and pronounced the same, has exact opposite meanings: cleave as in 'to divide' and cleave as in 'to cling.' If we look beyond factors that cleave us apart, we may find a glue to cleave us together. Times of cleaving are more common in our Nation’s history than you might have envisioned.
“The turn of the century, 1800, was one such time. Would these new loosely-united states remain united? Many were looking to the States’ western edges, the Borderland, for opportunity. All Americans knew there was a great barrier standing between them and the new lands on the wilderness side of the towering Allegheny Mountains. They believed conquering this Eastern Continental Divide was the ticket to life, liberty, and happiness. There was a road, a mere trail, to lead the courageous who sought this new life.
“No power on Earth could stop the movement, the cleaving apart, of the Americans in the east from those migrating to the western lands along the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers. At the same time, a greater power poured out a road of faith to ensure these people could cleave together. Walk this road over the Continental Divide with me to envision America’s destiny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan E. Hobbs’s new book is an insightful and inspiring journey through a crucial period in America’s past, offering lessons on the enduring power of unity and faith.
Consumers can purchase “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Hobbs also invites readers to check out his other title “Cleave America, Patriot Flames 1774: The Fate of the Brigantine Peggy Stewart and Those Whose Lives She Touched.” This novel offers a compelling journey to the past that brings an obscure yet fascinating tale to modern readers.
Consumers can purchase “Cleave America, Patriot Flames 1774: The Fate of the Brigantine Peggy Stewart and Those Whose Lives She Touched” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hobbs shares, “Can you envision a time in America when it seemed our society was cleaving apart at the seams? A time when it appeared that our treasured democracy was failing? A time when insurrectionists threatened the Constitution? A time when rampant political partisanship ruled everyday news? A time when a prominent politician attempted to override the Electoral College and US House of Representatives to steal a presidential election? Does such a cleave in American society sound familiar?
“Perhaps it does, but the word cleave is worth a deeper look. It is an unusual word that although spelled and pronounced the same, has exact opposite meanings: cleave as in 'to divide' and cleave as in 'to cling.' If we look beyond factors that cleave us apart, we may find a glue to cleave us together. Times of cleaving are more common in our Nation’s history than you might have envisioned.
“The turn of the century, 1800, was one such time. Would these new loosely-united states remain united? Many were looking to the States’ western edges, the Borderland, for opportunity. All Americans knew there was a great barrier standing between them and the new lands on the wilderness side of the towering Allegheny Mountains. They believed conquering this Eastern Continental Divide was the ticket to life, liberty, and happiness. There was a road, a mere trail, to lead the courageous who sought this new life.
“No power on Earth could stop the movement, the cleaving apart, of the Americans in the east from those migrating to the western lands along the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers. At the same time, a greater power poured out a road of faith to ensure these people could cleave together. Walk this road over the Continental Divide with me to envision America’s destiny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dan E. Hobbs’s new book is an insightful and inspiring journey through a crucial period in America’s past, offering lessons on the enduring power of unity and faith.
Consumers can purchase “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
Hobbs also invites readers to check out his other title “Cleave America, Patriot Flames 1774: The Fate of the Brigantine Peggy Stewart and Those Whose Lives She Touched.” This novel offers a compelling journey to the past that brings an obscure yet fascinating tale to modern readers.
Consumers can purchase “Cleave America, Patriot Flames 1774: The Fate of the Brigantine Peggy Stewart and Those Whose Lives She Touched” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories