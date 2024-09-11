Dan E. Hobbs’s Newly Released “CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” is a Captivating Historical Exploration of America’s Early Divisions

“CLEAVE AMERICA, The Continental Divide 1802” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dan E. Hobbs is a thought-provoking historical narrative that delves into the challenges and divisions of early 19th-century America, highlighting the enduring struggle between unity and separation.