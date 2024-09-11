Johnny Paul Collins, BTh’s Newly Released “A Prisoner’s Cry: Behold the Rising Beast!” is a Provocative Prophetic Analysis
“A Prisoner’s Cry: Behold the Rising Beast!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Johnny Paul Collins, BTh is a thought-provoking examination of current global crises and their connection to biblical prophecies, focusing on the emergence of the Antichrist in contemporary times.
New York, NY, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Prisoner’s Cry: Behold the Rising Beast!”: a compelling exploration of prophetic end-times events. “A Prisoner’s Cry: Behold the Rising Beast!” is the creation of published author, Johnny Paul Collins, BTh, an ordained minister who holds a bachelor’s degree in theology, along with several other degrees, diplomas, and career certifications in criminal law and social and behavioral sciences fields.
Collins shares, “Most in our world are perplexed by, and weary of, the seemingly endless number of hardships that are currently plaguing mankind, from ineffective and deceptive world leaders, to brutal wars, widespread racial unrest, widespread civil unrest, global food price increases and food shortages, deadly pandemics, and devastating earthquakes.
“The collective occurrences of all these hardships are biblical warning signs which serve to confirm that in 2020 mankind entered into a prophetic season that was described by Jesus Christ as the Beginning of Sorrows. Since we have surely stepped into this prophetic end-times season, it is equally true that the human vessel who will become the Antichrist is alive on the earth and now rising to political power.
“In this book, Minister Collins leads the reader through a comprehensive, step-by-step investigation that he asserts now reveals the modern-day identity of the person who will become the Antichrist.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Johnny Paul Collins, BTh’s new book provides an in-depth and timely study on the convergence of modern events with ancient prophecies, offering readers insight into the identity and rise of the Antichrist.
Consumers can purchase “A Prisoner’s Cry: Behold the Rising Beast!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Prisoner’s Cry: Behold the Rising Beast!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
