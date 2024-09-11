Andrew Oghena, PhD’s Newly Released "Born to Never Die" is an Enlightening and Inspiring Spiritual Guide
“Born to Never Die” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew Oghena, PhD is a profound and insightful exploration of the Christian path to eternal life, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of biblical truths and practical steps to achieve everlasting life through faith in Jesus Christ.
The Woodlands, TX, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Born to Never Die”: an insightful exploration of the Christian path to eternal life. “Born to Never Die” is the creation of published author, Andrew Oghena, PhD, a happily married family man with two kids. He loves family time and sharing stories together, whether it’s during meals, road trips, or long walks. He was born and brought up Christian in the Roman Catholic faith and is a member of both the Blue Army, a Catholic society that promotes the message of Our Lady of Fatima, and the Knights of Columbus, a society that promotes family and defends the Christian faith. He has a PhD degree in petroleum engineering and has traveled to multiple countries on international assignments and worked on several teams with colleagues of multiple nationalities. He worked in the oil industry for over twenty years and is now running his own company based in Houston, Texas. While working in the oil industry, he published several technical papers, including two US patents.
Oghena shares, “The objective of this book is to provide details based on the Bible truth of how 'born to never die' is a reality. This is why Jesus came into the world: to redeem human being, those that believe in Him, for eternal life. As Jesus told Pilate during His passion recorded in John 18:37, 'For this I was born, and for this I came into the world: so that I may offer testimony to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice.' The truth of 'once born never die' must be seen with a mind of faith just like how the Blessed Virgin Mary pondered the message she heard and saw the truth that her only son, Jesus Christ, would save humanity from their sins so that those saved would have everlasting life. You see, God created humans so that we could live eternally and share His love forever. Eternal life with God is a free gift from God to all humans, and each human must decide to either accept or reject the free gift. Accepting the free gift of eternal life from God is to believe in Jesus Christ, obey His commands, and follow Him. This book contains details of what to do in order to never die, such as repent from sins, sin no more, follow the way of God, etc. so that you can die with Christ at the end of your present life and rise with Him to next life because Christ rose from the dead and He lives forever. Everyone is born to live forever, so don’t miss the opportunity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Oghena, PhD’s new book offers readers a thorough understanding of the path to eternal life, emphasizing the importance of faith, repentance, and obedience to Jesus Christ. This transformative guide aims to enlighten readers on how to achieve everlasting life through a deep and unwavering connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Born to Never Die” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Born to Never Die,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Oghena shares, “The objective of this book is to provide details based on the Bible truth of how 'born to never die' is a reality. This is why Jesus came into the world: to redeem human being, those that believe in Him, for eternal life. As Jesus told Pilate during His passion recorded in John 18:37, 'For this I was born, and for this I came into the world: so that I may offer testimony to the truth. Everyone who is of the truth hears my voice.' The truth of 'once born never die' must be seen with a mind of faith just like how the Blessed Virgin Mary pondered the message she heard and saw the truth that her only son, Jesus Christ, would save humanity from their sins so that those saved would have everlasting life. You see, God created humans so that we could live eternally and share His love forever. Eternal life with God is a free gift from God to all humans, and each human must decide to either accept or reject the free gift. Accepting the free gift of eternal life from God is to believe in Jesus Christ, obey His commands, and follow Him. This book contains details of what to do in order to never die, such as repent from sins, sin no more, follow the way of God, etc. so that you can die with Christ at the end of your present life and rise with Him to next life because Christ rose from the dead and He lives forever. Everyone is born to live forever, so don’t miss the opportunity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew Oghena, PhD’s new book offers readers a thorough understanding of the path to eternal life, emphasizing the importance of faith, repentance, and obedience to Jesus Christ. This transformative guide aims to enlighten readers on how to achieve everlasting life through a deep and unwavering connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “Born to Never Die” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Born to Never Die,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories