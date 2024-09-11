Jeff Van Every’s Newly Released "A Miracle in the Making" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Journey of Faith
“A Miracle in the Making” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeff Van Every is an inspiring memoir that explores themes of perseverance, faith, and the power of prayer through the author’s personal battles and triumphs.
Bay City, MI, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Miracle in the Making”: a heartfelt and inspiring memoir that chronicles the remarkable journey of one man’s struggle with illness and the extraordinary moments of faith that guided him to recovery. “A Miracle in the Making” is the creation of published author, Jeff Van Every, a father of two and grandfather to four. He retired after thirty-eight years of work in manufacturing in his hometown of Bay City, Michigan. He was married to his wife, Sue, for almost forty years until her passing. Sue and Jeff together endured the loss of their son Adam two years before Sue’s passing. This book is dedicated to both Adam and Sue.
Van Every shares, “My existence for many years depended solely on the advancement of my disease and the quality of my care. It wasn’t until many years after a cure that I was able to reflect on and document my journey. This journey was not the typical plan that a doctor would lay out for a patient. This path was full of setbacks, failures, and unexplained triumphs that proved to be just what this patient needed. This is a story of the many circumstances that, while insignificant on their own merit, proved to be vital components to fulfilling a welcome outcome. It is a story of prayer, faith, and hope.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Van Every’s new book offers a compelling narrative that underscores the power of unwavering faith and the miracles that can arise from life’s most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “A Miracle in the Making” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Miracle in the Making,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
