Arnaud Quercy Presents “Synesthetic Explorations” at Les Magnolias Restaurant
From September 3 to November 3, 2024, Arnaud Quercy will present **"Synesthetic Explorations" at Les Magnolias restaurant. This collection of 23 works explores the relationship between music and visual art, transforming sounds into colors. The exhibition offers an immersive experience where art and cuisine intersect in a refined gastronomic setting.
Paris, France, September 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From September 3 to November 3, 2024, Parisian artist Arnaud Quercy will showcase his latest collection, “Synesthetic Explorations,” at the prestigious Les Magnolias restaurant. Known for its refined gastronomic experience and artistic presentation, Les Magnolias provides the perfect backdrop for Quercy’s innovative work, where music and visual art converge.
This exhibition, featuring 23 original works, explores how musical notes transform into color through Quercy’s synesthesia. Each piece captures the harmony between sound and sight, inviting viewers into a multisensory experience.
“Les Magnolias, with its fusion of art and cuisine, is the ideal setting for this collection,” said Arnaud Quercy. “I am excited to offer an immersive experience that blends my passions for music and visual art.”
Les Magnolias, acclaimed for its culinary innovation and fine dining, enhances this exhibition with a harmonious atmosphere where art and food meet. Visitors will enjoy the chance to experience not only Quercy’s artwork but also the restaurant’s meticulously crafted dishes, earning accolades from both Michelin and Gault & Millau.
Location: Les Magnolias, 48 Avenue de Bry, Le Perreux-sur-Marne.
Dates: September 3 – November 3, 2024.
About Arnaud Quercy
How do sensory experiences shape the way we perceive the world? Arnaud Quercy’s work explores the subtle interplay between sight, sound, and touch, where spirit and imagination converge. His art reveals the unseen bonds that connect us, offering a glimpse into the hidden forces of life. In his latest synesthetic collection, Quercy dissolves the boundaries between senses, allowing colors to become sounds and textures to evoke immersive, emotional experiences. “Through my art, I explore the unseen bonds that weave life together, inviting a deeper connection to the world and the rhythms that unite us all,” says Quercy.
Contact
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
