Arnaud Quercy Presents “Synesthetic Explorations” at Les Magnolias Restaurant

From September 3 to November 3, 2024, Arnaud Quercy will present **"Synesthetic Explorations" at Les Magnolias restaurant. This collection of 23 works explores the relationship between music and visual art, transforming sounds into colors. The exhibition offers an immersive experience where art and cuisine intersect in a refined gastronomic setting.