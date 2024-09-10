Vident Productions Launches as North Florida’s Premier Destination Management Company
Vident Productions has officially launched as North Florida’s premier Destination Management Company, specializing in comprehensive event solutions for corporate clients, incentive programs, team-building activities, and social events. Founded by industry veterans David Hanscom and Elizabeth McKenna, Vident Productions combines decades of experience with a wide range of in-house services to deliver seamless, high-quality event experiences for clients across various business sectors.
Jacksonville, FL, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vident Productions offers a unique advantage by integrating specialized services - - - including audiovisual, entertainment, marketing, and event planning - under one roof. This approach ensures efficient coordination, cost savings, and a cohesive experience for clients. Partnering with several large hotels and businesses throughout North Florida, Vident Productions provides all-inclusive solutions that enhance brand presence and create lasting impressions at any event.
Experienced Founders Lead the Way
Co-founders David Hanscom and Elizabeth McKenna bring a wealth of experience and dedication to Vident Productions. David Hanscom is a well-known entertainer with a dynamic career that includes headlining major events such as Super Bowl XXXIX and serving as the official DJ for the Jacksonville Jaguars for 12 years. In 1998, Hanscom founded Y? Entertainment and later co-founded Vident Audiovisual in 2022. His contributions to the event industry are further highlighted by his leadership roles on the boards of NACE and the Saint Augustine Wedding and Events Association, as well as his current position as Chapter President for Meeting Professionals International North Florida Chapter.
Elizabeth McKenna, a seasoned event and marketing professional with over 19 years in the industry, has managed events for renowned brands like American Crew and CND during her tenure as Shows and Events Manager at Revlon. McKenna's experience extends to senior roles at the World Golf Hall of Fame and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. As a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and Past President of the MPI North Florida Chapter, McKenna brings a strategic vision to Vident Productions. "After 20 years working in the industry for other corporations, I am excited to build something from the ground up and use my experience to help service the local community and beyond," McKenna stated.
Delivering Value and Quality to North Florida and Beyond
Vident Productions offers a range of customizable packages and exclusive rates, making it a valuable partner for both everyday consumers and businesses. The company focuses on delivering transparent pricing and providing all necessary event details well in advance, which streamlines processes and saves time for clients and their partners. With expertise in corporate events, incentive programs, team-building activities, and social events, Vident Productions aims to elevate each event to new heights.
Engagement and Contact Information
Follow Vident Productions on social media at @videntproductions to view event images or contact the team directly via email at hello@videntproductions.com.
About Vident Productions
Based in North Florida, Vident Productions is a full-service Destination Management Company offering a comprehensive range of event services for corporate gatherings, social events, community engagement, and more. The company is committed to delivering seamless and unforgettable event experiences that leave a lasting impact.
Contact
Elizabeth McKenna
904-834-1216
www.videntproductions.com
