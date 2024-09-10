Vident Productions Launches as North Florida’s Premier Destination Management Company

Vident Productions has officially launched as North Florida’s premier Destination Management Company, specializing in comprehensive event solutions for corporate clients, incentive programs, team-building activities, and social events. Founded by industry veterans David Hanscom and Elizabeth McKenna, Vident Productions combines decades of experience with a wide range of in-house services to deliver seamless, high-quality event experiences for clients across various business sectors.