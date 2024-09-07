FlipHTML5 Introduces a Digital Catalog Creator to Grow Users’ Business
FlipHTML5 developed an online catalog creator to help users produce interactive and shareable product catalogs for business growth.
Hong Kong, China, September 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Catalogs are a comprehensive collection of information about products and services. In the past, businesses organized such information into printed catalogs to market their offerings. As everything goes digital, online catalogs are replacing traditional formats due to their convenience and cost-effectiveness. To make catalog creation accessible to everyone, FlipHTML5 announced the launch of a digital catalog creator (https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/create/digital-catalog/).
This versatile tool allows users to make page-turning catalogs from PDFs, Words, PPTs, and images. When readers flip through a digital catalog, the pages will rustle and offer an enjoyable experience similar to reading a physical book. With the intuitive catalog creator, users can access a myriad of professionally designed templates to start their projects quickly and give catalogs a captivating look.
Branding is a top priority when creating a product catalog. The online catalog creator enables users to add logos and insert website links, which increases brand exposure. Users have the flexibility to personalize backgrounds, font styles, and color schemes to build a strong brand identity. This customization extends to allowing users to incorporate their brand name into the catalog URLs, which maximizes their brand visibility and recognition.
The powerful catalog creator comes with a user-friendly multimedia editor. Users can add images, audio, videos, and other dynamic elements to pages to enhance visual appeal. Interactive elements like hyperlinks, buttons, and hotspots not only pique readers’ interest but also direct them to access additional information about products.
Catalogs serve as a vital conduit to get the word out about users’ products and services. The digital catalog creator does not just help users craft impressive catalogs; it expands the reach of their content. Each catalog includes an auto-generated link and QR code, enabling users to share it without sending hefty files. Besides, users are able to embed product catalogs into their websites to get more traffic.
"By integrating with Google Analytics, the all-in-one catalog creator provides users with data on catalog views, clicks, and the time readers spend on their content. Therefore, this tool is a good fit for anyone to produce interactive catalogs," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.
For more information about the digital catalog creator, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.
About FlipHTML5
FlipHTML5 is a leading software company that is committed to providing users with robust tools for digital content creation. It has gained popularity among all types of content creators, including marketers, educators, and freelancers. With the mission to revolutionize digital publishing, FlipHTML5 strives to introduce more powerful solutions to users.
