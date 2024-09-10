Krea Launches HOPE: An AI-Powered Synthetic Healthcare Panel for India
Chennai, India, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Krea, a Global Precision Health Insights Company, is unveiling HOPE (Hybrid Optimized Profiles and Engagement), an innovative solution designed to transform healthcare market research. In this first release, HOPE focuses on the patient segment.
Healthcare research often struggles with limited access to diverse patient populations, slow recruitment, and privacy concerns. HOPE addresses these obstacles by offering a hybrid panel that merges real patient data with AI-generated profiles, enabling more efficient targeting and deeper insights.
HOPE's synthetic survey capability allows for larger sample sizes without increasing the burden on patients. It also supports intelligent follow-up surveys, providing deeper insights based on previous research.
A standout feature of HOPE is its ability to generate on-demand synthetic respondents, allowing for flexible scaling to meet specific project needs. Additionally, its data amplification capabilities enrich the quality and depth of research insights.
"HOPE is a game-changer in healthcare research. Researchers can now access larger and more diverse patient pools, while clients receive higher-quality insights faster. Most importantly, patients experience less fatigue and improved privacy," says Sridhar Mani, CRO of Krea.
HOPE is now seeking partnerships with experimenters in the digital twin space to build and test models. Future releases of HOPE will broaden its focus to include other key profiles within the healthcare ecosystem.
Krea is a member of the GlobalNR consortium of global research professionals. Comprising a network of leading research companies in 20 world locations, GlobalNR members share common goals and standards in their approach and professional delivery to client projects. Krea is also a recipient of the most Inclusive Organization award from The Market Research Society of India for skilling and employing people with disabilities.
Contact: Sridhar Mani
CRO, Krea eKnowledge
sridhar@krea.in
+91 8838281404
https://hope.krea.in
