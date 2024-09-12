Author Nancy Kleso Szabo’s New Book, "Hawk," is a Compelling Tale That Combines the Thrills of Rodeo Life with a Poignant Journey of Love and Self-Discovery

Recent release “Hawk” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Nancy Kleso Szabo introduces readers to Chad Hawk, a rodeo cowboy at the peak of his career who faces an unexpected challenge in love. As Chad’s devotion to his profession and family is tested, his niece Haley embarks on her own journey of self-discovery.