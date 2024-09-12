Author Nancy Kleso Szabo’s New Book, "Hawk," is a Compelling Tale That Combines the Thrills of Rodeo Life with a Poignant Journey of Love and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Hawk” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Nancy Kleso Szabo introduces readers to Chad Hawk, a rodeo cowboy at the peak of his career who faces an unexpected challenge in love. As Chad’s devotion to his profession and family is tested, his niece Haley embarks on her own journey of self-discovery.
Wellsboro, PA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Kleso Szabo, who has been writing since high school and loves dogs, horses, and horseback riding, has completed her new book, “Hawk”: a riveting story that dives into the heart of rodeo life, exploring themes of love, dedication, and the transformative power of relationships.
“Chad Hawk was a single rodeo cowboy destined to be a champion,” writes Szabo. “He proved his abilities with winning every event in which he competed. Time and again, he succeeded pushing his abilities to the max. At the threshold of being a super champion, he finally met his match. While attending the wedding of a friend, Chad heard a woman singing and immediately fell in love. He hadn’t even seen the woman but knew he wanted to marry her. Chad was fiercely devoted to his profession, the guardianship of his niece, Haley, and his friendships. After years of being the playboy of the rodeo circuit, would he be able to settle down?
“Haley Hawk’s parents both died when she was a young child. From the age of eight, she was homeschooled by her guardian uncle. She traveled the rodeo circuit with her uncle Chad Hawk and his best friend, Tex Cole. Her education encompassed not only schoolwork but everything there was to know about rodeos and how to survive using quick thinking with physical strength. When her uncle’s best friend, Tex, met his soon-to-become-wife, Marie, Haley bonded with her. She needed a female role model. With Marie’s encouragement, Haley’s uncle sent her to boarding school. While away at boarding school, Haley learned about herself, what she wanted to be, and about her innermost self. Haley had become an intelligent, emotionally and physically strong young woman. Was she ready for the relationships that found her when she went back to live with her uncle on the rodeo circuit?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Nancy Kleso Szabo’s enthralling tale is a profound story of personal evolution, promising an engaging blend of romance and rodeo excitement. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Hawk” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase "Hawk" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
