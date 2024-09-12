Sorour’s Newly Released "A Leap of Fate" is an Inspirational Tale of Resilience

“A Leap of Fate” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sorour is a poignant narrative that explores themes of resilience and the triumph of the human spirit. The book follows Shadi, who, after a painful divorce, finds solace in online conversations that lead to an unexpected in-person encounter, marking the beginning of a chapter filled with deception.