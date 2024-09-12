Dain Ray Devon’s Newly Released "What Does Christmas Really Mean to You?" Offers Heartwarming Reflections on the True Spirit of the Season
“What Does Christmas Really Mean to You?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dain Ray Devon is a touching narrative that explores the deeper significance of Christmas through the eyes of a young boy seeking guidance from his grandfather. Through heartfelt storytelling, Devon invites readers to ponder the true meaning of the holiday season and the values it embodies.
New York, NY, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Does Christmas Really Mean to You?”: a heartwarming exploration of the essence of Christmas. “What Does Christmas Really Mean to You?” is the creation of published author, Dain Ray Devon.
Devon shares, "Miss Moreland has her students write what Christmas means to them. Adam, however, does not know what to write and asks his teacher for help. She informs him to talk with his grandfather, Roy, when he gets home. Adam gets off the bus and rushes into the dining room where he sees Papa Roy reading his Bible. Adam asks, 'Papa Roy, what does Christmas really mean to you?' Ready to provide the right answer to his grandson, Papa Roy has Adam sit on his lap while he reads him a book from the nightstand."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dain Ray Devon’s new book offers readers a poignant reminder of the true spirit of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “What Does Christmas Really Mean to You?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Does Christmas Really Mean to You?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
