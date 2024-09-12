New Book: "Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism" by Author and Songwriter Deacon Richard Dinse Promotes the Sanctity of Life and the Blessing of the Sacrament of Baptism

“Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deacon Richard Dinse is designed to be a video gift to the parent(s) of the child being baptized. It’s a gift of material and symbolic value that will last the test of time and will allow the child and the parent(s) to relive the Baptismal ceremony in great detail. It’s a message of hope and designed to be a forever keepsake.