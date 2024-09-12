New Book: "Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism" by Author and Songwriter Deacon Richard Dinse Promotes the Sanctity of Life and the Blessing of the Sacrament of Baptism
“Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deacon Richard Dinse is designed to be a video gift to the parent(s) of the child being baptized. It’s a gift of material and symbolic value that will last the test of time and will allow the child and the parent(s) to relive the Baptismal ceremony in great detail. It’s a message of hope and designed to be a forever keepsake.
Oceanside, CA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism” is a simple and easy to understand scripture inspired video message, in song with photographs, that also contains a brief description of those symbols typically associated with a Baptismal ceremony. This just released book is the creation of published author Deacon Richard Dinse, a retired Marine Master Sergeant and Vietnam veteran. His extensive law enforcement background and training, and education degrees in criminal justice and management resulted in serving as the Assistant Executive Director of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Council, authoring several law enforcement articles for Ohio law enforcement magazines, co-authoring a chapter in a Police Personnel textbook, writing the storyline and the technical production for a service-wide seat-belt safety training video and establishing an Annual Law Enforcement Awards Program for Ohio Law Enforcement statewide.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this new book by Deacon Richard Dinse, reminds the reader that the highlight of any church service is when we as a congregation, have the opportunity to share and participate in witnessing the Sacrament of Baptism ceremony; the first step in a person’s lifelong journey as a child of God.
Dinse further makes references to scripture that are of great assistance in providing insight into the lyrics used in writing the words for Sarah’s Song. Sarah, the wife of Abraham, is truly one of great women heroes of the Bible. She was a flawed, yet blessed woman. Her faith in God’s promise is what saved her for all eternity. An accounting of her life is found in the books of Genesis and Hebrews.
Our Lord commanded Baptism, saying in the last chapter of Matthew (28:19-20): “Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, by baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son + and of the Holy Spirit and by teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” Jesus says furthermore in John 3: “I tell you the truth, unless a person is born from above of water and the Spirit, they cannot enter the Kingdom of God. For human flesh gives birth to our sinful nature, but the Holy Spirit gives birth to our spiritual nature.” The Holy Apostles of the Lord have written, “The promise given in Baptism is a promise given unto you and your children," and the Apostle Paul in Romans 6 writes: “Baptism now saves you…Don’t you know that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus, were baptized into His death? We were therefore buried with Him through Baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead, through the glory of the Father, we too may lead a new life." If we have been united with Him like this in death, we will certainly also be united with Him in His resurrection.
Small children, teenagers, young adults and older adults have received this Sacrament. While the Sacrament of Holy Baptism is administered at different times in a person’s life, depending on the theology of a particular Christian denomination, the reason for baptizing remains a constant, as stated in the paragraph above. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, water is used to wash away our sins and provide new life; a new life in Christ Jesus. Also, receiving the sign of the cross, both upon the forehead and upon the heart, signifies that the individual has been redeemed by Christ the Crucified. Through this Holy Sacrament, God the Holy Spirit creates in us faith and union with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism,” contact Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, this new book by Deacon Richard Dinse, reminds the reader that the highlight of any church service is when we as a congregation, have the opportunity to share and participate in witnessing the Sacrament of Baptism ceremony; the first step in a person’s lifelong journey as a child of God.
Dinse further makes references to scripture that are of great assistance in providing insight into the lyrics used in writing the words for Sarah’s Song. Sarah, the wife of Abraham, is truly one of great women heroes of the Bible. She was a flawed, yet blessed woman. Her faith in God’s promise is what saved her for all eternity. An accounting of her life is found in the books of Genesis and Hebrews.
Our Lord commanded Baptism, saying in the last chapter of Matthew (28:19-20): “Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, by baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son + and of the Holy Spirit and by teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.” Jesus says furthermore in John 3: “I tell you the truth, unless a person is born from above of water and the Spirit, they cannot enter the Kingdom of God. For human flesh gives birth to our sinful nature, but the Holy Spirit gives birth to our spiritual nature.” The Holy Apostles of the Lord have written, “The promise given in Baptism is a promise given unto you and your children," and the Apostle Paul in Romans 6 writes: “Baptism now saves you…Don’t you know that all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus, were baptized into His death? We were therefore buried with Him through Baptism into death, in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead, through the glory of the Father, we too may lead a new life." If we have been united with Him like this in death, we will certainly also be united with Him in His resurrection.
Small children, teenagers, young adults and older adults have received this Sacrament. While the Sacrament of Holy Baptism is administered at different times in a person’s life, depending on the theology of a particular Christian denomination, the reason for baptizing remains a constant, as stated in the paragraph above. Through the power of the Holy Spirit, water is used to wash away our sins and provide new life; a new life in Christ Jesus. Also, receiving the sign of the cross, both upon the forehead and upon the heart, signifies that the individual has been redeemed by Christ the Crucified. Through this Holy Sacrament, God the Holy Spirit creates in us faith and union with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sarah’s Song Celebrating Your Baptism,” contact Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories