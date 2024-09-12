Virginia Mayer’s Newly Released "Modern-Day Sandcastles: The Fall of Denominationalism" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Unity in Faith
“Modern-Day Sandcastles: The Fall of Denominationalism” from Christian Faith Publishing author Virginia Mayer is an insightful examination of the fragmentation within modern Christianity and a call for a return to divine unity.
Headland, AL, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Modern-Day Sandcastles: The Fall of Denominationalism,” a compelling narrative that challenges the divisions within contemporary Christian denominations and promotes a return to God's original plan for unity, is the creation of published author, Virginia Mayer.
Mayer shares, “What exactly does one do when God speaks to you and tells you to do something you have never done, never wanted to do, and had a basket of fear about doing it?
“While the author is not Moses, she certainly can relate to his burning bush meeting with God. This is exactly how she felt when God told her to write a book with a message about why His plan for unity among His children today has run amuck of His original plan. As He began to relay His message, the author began backing away from this message until she couldn’t back away any more, and she began the book.
While some may raise some great questions about the validity of the message found in the covers of this book, all one has to do is go back to Scripture and find his or her way back to God. There will be others with questions as to the how and why now questions. The author encourages those readers to seek God for those answers. For those readers that understand the times in which we are living, more than likely, they have no questions, but they will find an irrepressible desire to move in closer to God and His plan more than ever.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Virginia Mayer’s new book offers a reflective and challenging discourse on the state of modern Christianity and the necessity of overcoming denominational divides to fulfill God's vision for His church.
Consumers can purchase “Modern-Day Sandcastles: The Fall of Denominationalism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Modern-Day Sandcastles: The Fall of Denominationalism,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
