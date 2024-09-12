Leonardo (Leni) Gomez’s Newly Released “I Am in me: Reality” is an Illuminating Exploration of True Spiritual Connection
“I Am in me: Reality” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leonardo (Leni) Gomez is a profound examination of deepening one's relationship with God and experiencing a true spiritual connection beyond traditional practices.
Oviedo, FL, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Am in me: Reality,” an insightful and transformative book that challenges readers to experience a deeper, more personal relationship with God, is the creation of published author, Leonardo (Leni) Gomez.
Gomez shares, “Have you ever looked at Christianity and thought, There has to be more. There has to be more to this God thing than just dressing up once a week and hearing stories about a living God, yet most live the same as those who don’t believe.
“We say we believe in a God who created everything from nothing, and we hear stories of the closeness that God had with men like Adam, Abraham, and Moses, etc. Unfortunately, few demonstrate that type of relationship today. This is coming from a person who was destined to hell because of the example of modern-day Christianity. I have discovered the truth: He set me free, and now I live a life of fellowship with the Father every day.
“In this book, you will discover the reality of a God not many people know. You will encounter a real God you can enjoy a relationship with on a daily basis. I challenge you to read and discover this true living God. People preach about a relationship with God, but last I checked, any relationship you are in requires two-way communication.
“Jesus said, 'My sheep, hear My voice.' He also proclaimed that His Spirit, which is the Holy Spirit, would live in each and every one of you. 'I Am in me.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonardo (Leni) Gomez’s new book offers readers an opportunity to explore a more intimate and interactive relationship with God, revealing the transformative power of true spiritual connection.
Consumers can purchase “I Am in me: Reality” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am in me: Reality,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
