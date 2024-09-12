Camille Serino Rebimbas’s Newly Released “Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister)” is a Tribute to Faith and Family
“Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Camille Serino Rebimbas is a poignant and powerful memoir that chronicles the harrowing yet uplifting journey of a family coping with unimaginable loss through faith and perseverance.
Allentown, PA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister)”: a deeply moving narrative of loss, faith, and the transformative power of spiritual redemption. “Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister)” is the creation of published author, Camille Serino Rebimbas, a dedicated wife and mother of three.
Rebimbas shares, “November 1, 2017, was the day my life turned upside down in an instant. A day full of unsettling occurrences all led up to one phone call—the tragic death of my baby sister. Not only was she gone, but she was taken away from us by the hands of a murderer, and we were left to settle in the dust. Ever since this unspeakable tragedy occurred, I have wanted to share my sister’s amazing story. I never knew how or when this would happen, but knew it needed to be shared. So many incredible, unexplainable things happened, and it was scary to think that these things or her memory could somehow be forgotten in time. I knew that God would direct my thoughts on how to share this if and when the time was right, and I know that time is now.
“All everyone heard up until now was a murderer’s side of a made-up story, without being able to tell Tara’s side. Well, now it’s our time. Now it’s Tara’s time. Let me forewarn you though, this isn’t your typical story. This is the 100 percent true story of a brave young girl who never backed down from what she believed in. It is a conversion story the likes of which you’ve probably never heard from a person living in this time. It is the story of tragedy and immense grief, filled with court dates and trials. It is the story of family, love, mental health, lurking evil, and overwhelming goodness. It is the story of the power of prayer and the intense reality of the spiritual world, in a constant battle for your priceless soul. It is the story of great hope of the afterlife.
“We were advised for four years straight not to say much back to all the lies we heard because it may have been used against us in court. Four years is a long time to wait, but more than anything, we wanted justice for Tara, so we stayed silent. Well, now it’s finally Tara’s turn, and it’s time to shout her truth to the world. This is Tara’s story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Camille Serino Rebimbas’s new book is a testament to the enduring strength of faith and the unwavering bond of family in the face of overwhelming adversity.
Consumers can purchase “Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cherished: The Amazing True Conversion Story of Tara Serino (As Told by Her Sister),” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
