James M. Longaker Jr.’s New Book, “The Rapture or Tribulation: Choose Wisely,” Delivers a Faith-Based Exploration of Eternal Choices Revealed in the Book of Revelation
New Baltimore, MI, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James M. Longaker Jr., who earned an MBA in 2008 and a master of engineering management in 2014 from Lawrence Technological University, and also graduated from the Faith Bible Institute in Monroe, Louisiana, has completed his most recent book, “The Rapture or Tribulation: Choose Wisely”: a compelling work that delves into the profound revelations given to the apostle John on the island of Patmos and aims to illuminate the two primary destinies outlined in the Holy Bible.
In “The Rapture or Tribulation,” Longaker meticulously examines the visions John received from the Lord Jesus Christ, providing readers with a comprehensive guide to understanding these critical events. The book addresses the stark choices presented to humanity—being taken up to Heaven during the Rapture or facing the Tribulation period, a time of immense suffering on earth for those left behind.
“Today’s world tends to think that they are in total control of their own destinations, both on earth and where they believe they will spend their eternal afterlife,” writes Longaker Jr. “The Holy Bible specifically states in the book of Revelation that there are only two choices for a human once they depart from this earth. Those two choices are either Heaven or Hell by way of either the Rapture (everyone sleeping in their grave or alive on earth who has their salvation will be taken up in the sky by Jesus Christ who will deliver them to Heaven) or the Tribulation (seven years of hell on earth immediately following the Rapture) for those who are left behind after the Rapture.”
The author continues, “God, the Creator of earth and everyone that He created on it, is the sole decision-maker as to who will be granted access into His kingdom of Heaven for eternity; there is no other way. You need to ensure that your beliefs align with God’s Word. After reading this book, you will be 100 percent certain if you will be raptured or left behind.”
Published by Fulton Books, James M. Longaker Jr.’s book is a call to awareness and action, prompting readers to examine their faith and ensure their salvation aligns with the teachings of the Bible. Engaging and thought-provoking, “The Rapture or Tribulation: Choose Wisely” is a vital resource for those seeking to understand their eternal options, helping them to gain clarity on their spiritual path and make decisions that will impact their eternal future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Rapture or Tribulation: Choose Wisely” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In “The Rapture or Tribulation,” Longaker meticulously examines the visions John received from the Lord Jesus Christ, providing readers with a comprehensive guide to understanding these critical events. The book addresses the stark choices presented to humanity—being taken up to Heaven during the Rapture or facing the Tribulation period, a time of immense suffering on earth for those left behind.
“Today’s world tends to think that they are in total control of their own destinations, both on earth and where they believe they will spend their eternal afterlife,” writes Longaker Jr. “The Holy Bible specifically states in the book of Revelation that there are only two choices for a human once they depart from this earth. Those two choices are either Heaven or Hell by way of either the Rapture (everyone sleeping in their grave or alive on earth who has their salvation will be taken up in the sky by Jesus Christ who will deliver them to Heaven) or the Tribulation (seven years of hell on earth immediately following the Rapture) for those who are left behind after the Rapture.”
The author continues, “God, the Creator of earth and everyone that He created on it, is the sole decision-maker as to who will be granted access into His kingdom of Heaven for eternity; there is no other way. You need to ensure that your beliefs align with God’s Word. After reading this book, you will be 100 percent certain if you will be raptured or left behind.”
Published by Fulton Books, James M. Longaker Jr.’s book is a call to awareness and action, prompting readers to examine their faith and ensure their salvation aligns with the teachings of the Bible. Engaging and thought-provoking, “The Rapture or Tribulation: Choose Wisely” is a vital resource for those seeking to understand their eternal options, helping them to gain clarity on their spiritual path and make decisions that will impact their eternal future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Rapture or Tribulation: Choose Wisely” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories