Author Victor Tesoriero's New Book, "Satan's Priest," is a Haunting Memoir That Shares His Experience with an Abusive Priest and His Event-Filled Life Going Forward

“Satan's Priest,” a memoir by Victor Tesoriero, gives a face to the now-familiar news stories of abuse within the Catholic church. Read one man's story as he journeyed from innocent child to a young man with a terrible secret as he grew up surrounded by a loving Sicilian-Italian family and his gang of friends in the backdrop of the 1960's and 70's Brooklyn.