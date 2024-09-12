Author Victor Tesoriero's New Book, "Satan's Priest," is a Haunting Memoir That Shares His Experience with an Abusive Priest and His Event-Filled Life Going Forward
“Satan's Priest,” a memoir by Victor Tesoriero, gives a face to the now-familiar news stories of abuse within the Catholic church. Read one man's story as he journeyed from innocent child to a young man with a terrible secret as he grew up surrounded by a loving Sicilian-Italian family and his gang of friends in the backdrop of the 1960's and 70's Brooklyn.
Greenville, SC, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Victor Tesoriero has completed his new book, “Satan's Priest”: a chilling memoir that invites readers to walk down the unbelievably dramatic memory lane of a street-smart kid growing up in a Brooklyn neighborhood in the 1960s. To learn more, visit Victor's website at www.satanspriest.net.
Beginning with his life in Brooklyn of yesteryear, where the neighbors all knew one another, and kids hung out on the streets and duked out their differences with their fists, Tesoriero manages to convey the weight the memory of abuse had on his inner world, while sharing contrasting images of the colorful people and antics of his young life.
Ultimately uplifting and at times surprisingly funny, Victor's eventful story might remind readers of the movie Forrest Gump as he relays experiences with mobsters, brushes with death, and lost and found love. Though he once ran from his demons, now in his later years, those dark memories no longer have much of a hold because he remembers the joyous times too. It's been a good life after all.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Satan's Priest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Available in print and audio versions.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
8512.
