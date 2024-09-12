Martin J. Blahnik, MD, the Desert Doc’s New Book “My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada” is Released
“My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin J. Blahnik, MD, the Desert Doc, takes readers on a captivating journey beyond his medical career to explore the artistic side of the human condition, detailing his deep connection to Death Valley National Park as a landscape photographer for 30 years.
Henderson, NV, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Martin J. Blahnik, MD, the Desert Doc, a practicing neonatologist in Las Vegas NICUs since 2007 who has dedicated decades of time as a desert landscape photographer, has completed his new book, “My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada”: a compelling memoir that marks the beginning of a three-volume series diving into the artistic and personal facets of Dr. Blahnik’s life, offering readers an intimate glimpse into the Darwinian evolution of the human mind.
Central to this volume is the story of Blahnik’s vision to construct "thy Death Valley House" in Beatty, Nevada, a historic mining town known as the Gateway to Death Valley. With decades of experience as a desert landscape photographer, Blahnik brings a unique perspective to this project. Often describing the desert as his “mistress,” Dr. Blahnik’s deep-seated affection for American deserts serves as the backdrop for much of the book, vividly depicting his passion for this stark yet enchanting landscape. The memoir also chronicles a whimsical journey through Europe, including Paris and Berlin, while maintaining a focus on thought-provoking historical matters. “This is the true story of how an American physician lived a totally different life; it was a second life, outside of a very busy, challenging clinical life working in hospital neonatal intensive care units in American West cities in the 1990s, and thereafter into the twenty-first century,” writes Dr. Blahnik. “That second life was that of an artist, specifically a desert landscape photographer—by the end professionally speaking, for decades until now, Death Valley National Park (1994–current) has been the only subject matter of interest.”
The author continues, “This is a story that recounts the details in coming to the determinative conception to build ‘thy Death Valley House’ in the Mojave Desert in the 2020s, in a small, old historic mining town. That town is Beatty, Nevada, a population not much over 1,000 inhabitants in rural Nye County. The townspeople’s pride is that Beatty is officially certified with the government as owning the romantic designation as the Gateway to Death Valley.” Published by Newman Springs Publishing, the author’s riveting memoir is a heartfelt and deeply personal account that is sure to keep the pages turning, capturing the hearts and minds of readers as they discover the detailed conception and realization of Blahnik’s dream to build “thy Death Valley House” in the Mojave Desert.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
