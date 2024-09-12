Martin J. Blahnik, MD, the Desert Doc’s New Book “My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada” is Released

“My Autobiography the Prequel: Volume 1, the Conception of ‘thy Death Valley House’ for Beatty, Nevada” from Newman Springs Publishing author Martin J. Blahnik, MD, the Desert Doc, takes readers on a captivating journey beyond his medical career to explore the artistic side of the human condition, detailing his deep connection to Death Valley National Park as a landscape photographer for 30 years.