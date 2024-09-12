Authors J.T. Brian and D.F. Miller’s New Book, "Hamilton Avenue," Explores the Sinister Secrets Surrounding a Mysterious Recluse on a Seemingly Average Street

Recent release “Hamilton Avenue” from Newman Springs Publishing authors J.T. Brian and D.F. Miller invites readers into a seemingly ordinary neighborhood where a reclusive old man communicates only through cryptic notes from his mansion. As Leonard Taylor becomes obsessed with the mansion, his son Dwayne delves deeper, uncovering horrifying truths that threaten the entire community.