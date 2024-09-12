Authors J.T. Brian and D.F. Miller’s New Book, "Hamilton Avenue," Explores the Sinister Secrets Surrounding a Mysterious Recluse on a Seemingly Average Street
Recent release “Hamilton Avenue” from Newman Springs Publishing authors J.T. Brian and D.F. Miller invites readers into a seemingly ordinary neighborhood where a reclusive old man communicates only through cryptic notes from his mansion. As Leonard Taylor becomes obsessed with the mansion, his son Dwayne delves deeper, uncovering horrifying truths that threaten the entire community.
New York, NY, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.T. Brian, who worked for the Navy as a negotiator in the Defense Department and managed a large investigative firm in New York, and D.F. Miller, who holds a B.A. in English with minors in Education and Math from Dowling College and an M.S. in English Education from City University at Queens, have completed their new book, “Hamilton Avenue”: a gripping thriller that explores the unsettling secrets of a seemingly ordinary street, revealing a world of darkness that lies beneath its unassuming surface.
“Every USA town has a Hamilton Avenue, an unassuming street which houses hardworking families who give the community its personality,” write J.T. and D.F. “However, this particular Hamilton Avenue is not your typical street. It harbors dark secrets which affect the lives of everyone. The largest house on the block is occupied by a strange old recluse who only communicates with his neighbors through cryptic notes.
“One of the other residents on this block, Leonard Taylor, becomes obsessed with what he perceives to be mysterious about the mansion. His son, Dwayne, will follow in his footsteps.
“The reader is drawn into a dark world while following the younger Taylor as Dwayne uncovers more and more reasons to continue to investigate what is really going on. And the deeper he goes, the more horrific the result.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing: J.T. Brian and D.F. Miller’s enthralling tale will immerse readers in a dark and suspenseful narrative, blending elements of mystery and horror to create a spellbinding experience that will keep the pages turning. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hamilton Avenue” draws readers into a world where the search for truth becomes increasingly perilous and the stakes grow ever higher.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Hamilton Avenue” both in paperback or E-book format through bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble, to name but a few locations. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing: Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Every USA town has a Hamilton Avenue, an unassuming street which houses hardworking families who give the community its personality,” write J.T. and D.F. “However, this particular Hamilton Avenue is not your typical street. It harbors dark secrets which affect the lives of everyone. The largest house on the block is occupied by a strange old recluse who only communicates with his neighbors through cryptic notes.
“One of the other residents on this block, Leonard Taylor, becomes obsessed with what he perceives to be mysterious about the mansion. His son, Dwayne, will follow in his footsteps.
“The reader is drawn into a dark world while following the younger Taylor as Dwayne uncovers more and more reasons to continue to investigate what is really going on. And the deeper he goes, the more horrific the result.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing: J.T. Brian and D.F. Miller’s enthralling tale will immerse readers in a dark and suspenseful narrative, blending elements of mystery and horror to create a spellbinding experience that will keep the pages turning. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Hamilton Avenue” draws readers into a world where the search for truth becomes increasingly perilous and the stakes grow ever higher.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Hamilton Avenue” both in paperback or E-book format through bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble, to name but a few locations. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing: Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories