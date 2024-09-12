Author Larry Coffman’s New Book, “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection,” Takes Readers Through Rock and Roll History

Recent release “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection” from Newman Springs Publishing author Larry Coffman delivers a rich tapestry of rock and roll’s vibrant history, offering a treasure trove of trivia, backstories, and poignant reflections on the genre to celebrate the magic of rock music and its enduring impact.