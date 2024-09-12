Author Larry Coffman’s New Book, “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection,” Takes Readers Through Rock and Roll History
Recent release “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection” from Newman Springs Publishing author Larry Coffman delivers a rich tapestry of rock and roll’s vibrant history, offering a treasure trove of trivia, backstories, and poignant reflections on the genre to celebrate the magic of rock music and its enduring impact.
Phoenix, AZ, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Larry Coffman, who holds a strong passion for rock and roll trivia, has completed his new book, “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection”: an engaging and insightful exploration of rock and roll’s storied past, showcasing the author’s extensive knowledge and love for the genre.
In “All the Hits All the Time,” Coffman delves into the world of rock music with a fresh perspective, offering readers a wealth of trivial facts, intriguing backstories, and unforgettable memories from rock’s colorful history. The book’s title pays homage to the classic radio disc jockeys who once boasted of playing “all the hits, all the time,” reflecting Coffman’s own dedication to capturing the essence of rock music’s enduring legacy.
“To me, rock and roll is part notes and chords and part magic. The people who write, compose, sing and play the instruments are gifted, talented artists. This is talent that I do not possess, so it seems magical to me,” writes Coffman.
“In this, my third book, I once again have pulled together songs that share a common denominator to show how those categories have shaped the history of rock. There are other topics related to rock in this book I believe are worth examining.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Larry Coffman’s riveting work continues Coffman’s tradition of celebrating rock music through detailed profiles of hit records and exploration of themes that have shaped the genre’s history. With its blend of trivia, history, and heartfelt reflections, “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection” is a testament to Coffman’s dedication to preserving and celebrating rock and roll’s rich history, promising to be a cherished addition to the libraries of fans and scholars of rock music.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “All the Hits All the Time: More Distinctive Rock Memories from the Coffman Collection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
