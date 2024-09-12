Author John Patrick Kazyaka’s New Book, “Tell Them They Are Mine: A Personal Journey with Christ,” is an Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and Redemption
Recent release “Tell Them They Are Mine: A Personal Journey with Christ” from Covenant Books author John Patrick Kazyaka offers a profound reflection on the author’s tumultuous childhood, transformative faith, and personal growth. From overcoming hardships in Detroit to finding salvation through Christ, Kazyaka’s narrative provides a heartfelt exploration of divine love and personal redemption.
San Diego, CA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Patrick Kazyaka, a widower and a loving father and great-grandfather as well as a veteran of the US Navy and a former deacon and priest, has completed his new book, “Tell Them They Are Mine: A Personal Journey with Christ”: a deeply personal memoir that chronicles the author’s extraordinary life journey, revealing the profound impact of faith and perseverance in overcoming adversity.
In “Tell Them They Are Mine,” author John Patrick Kazyaka recounts his challenging upbringing in Detroit and how, through his steadfast faith in God, he discovered a path to personal transformation and healing. Kazyaka’s narrative explores how he managed to transcend his difficult circumstances, learning to temper his anger and reject the prejudiced thoughts and violent behaviors of his past.
Kazyaka writes, “As I reflect upon my life, spanning the earliest memories of childhood to the interactions over eighty fruitful years, I have discovered a fair number of challenges related to dysfunctional upbringing. The foundation of a child’s journey demands nurturing. Both sets of grandparents were blessed with over seven offsprings each. It’s not uncommon to have a sibling over twenty years older. Fortunately, I had two older brothers and one younger sister. However, my grandmother’s mantra was “Children should be seen, not heard.” This implied that I shouldn’t interrupt the adults with questions and make noises that irritated them. My parents followed suit, but their only restriction for me was “be home when the street lights come on.” Growing up this way, I naturally became an introvert, a deep thinker, and a problem-solving individual, often finding myself alone. I was happy and content as a child until the abuse happened.
The author continues, “I stand in awe, profoundly grateful to God for the wondrous miracles in my life and for granting me the strength to rise above the challenges of family, school, and relationships. Each experience imparted lessons, enabling me to sidestep potential conflicts. Reflecting on my life, I recall fragments—an attempted kidnapping, confrontations with bullies, detention, dysfunctional family life during my childhood, car accidents, and other chaos; I’ll delve into these events as I recount the memoirs of my journey with Jesus Christ, detailing how I mustered the bravery to embrace the life of a disciple. Embarking on this path is undeniably challenging without a steadfast faith.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Patrick Kazyaka’s new book is a powerful reflection of how the author’s faith in Christ guided him through tumultuous times, serving as a testament to the power of divine love and the possibility of redemption. Through sharing “Tell Them They Are Mine,” Kazyaka hope to inspire readers to find salvation and recognize the boundless love that God has for all people, inviting them to explore their own spiritual paths and discover the transformative power of Christ.
Readers can purchase “Tell Them They Are Mine: A Personal Journey with Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
