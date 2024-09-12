Author David Queirolo’s New Book, "Sugarpine Chronicles," Follows the Adventures and Struggles of the First Co-Ed U.S. Forest Service Wildland Fire Crews in California
Recent release “Sugarpine Chronicles: The adventures and struggles of the first co-ed U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crews in California” from Page Publishing author David Queirolo is a fascinating and compelling true story that follows the author’s time on the Tahoe Fire Brigade, exploring how a diverse crew with a wide range of backgrounds came together to defend California’s wilderness.
Canyon Country, CA, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Queirolo, who holds a degree in Speech Communications from Cal State University, Sacramento, Teaching Credential from Cal State University, Chico, and has been working as a Studio Teacher for the film industry since 1989 working on tv shows such as "My Name is Earl," "NCIS," "Station 19," and "911" and the films "Paparazzi," "Pirates of the Caribbean," and "Matrix 2/3." He has completed his new book, “Sugarpine Chronicles: The adventures and struggles of the first co-ed U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crews in California”: a riveting memoir documenting the events, adventures, and challenges encountered by the Tahoe Brigade and other co-ed fire crews from 1974 to 1981.
“The Tahoe Brigade, also called Tahoe 1 and Tahoe 2 when it ran two crews, and eventually referred to as OC (‘organized crew’) 33, fought wildland fires with between three to six women on every fire it went to between the years 1974 and 1981,” shares Queirolo. “This eclectic crew was made up of college students from Cal State, Sacramento, and UC Davis and mountain people from the Grass Valley and Nevada City area.
“There were poets, musicians, singers, former Vietnam soldiers, anti-war protesters, vegetarians, an anthropologist, a belly dancer, ex-cons, and other assorted wonderful individuals who somehow came together as a highly functional Forest Service wildland fire fighting crew.
“In writing this story I wanted to concentrate on the development of this very unusual fire crew and its many adventures. For me personally, it was an adventure to the outer world. I grew up in Sacramento, California, and I thought the world was what was offered in the city I grew up in—the stores, eating places, baseball fields, parks, schools, automobiles, concrete surfaces, and road signs. Years later, I remember looking up at the sky on a fire in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest and seeing what must have been a billion stars gleaming back at me. As a city dweller, there were times when I couldn’t even see stars at night.
“The lights of the city had blinded me from seeing our place in the universe that was so significant and humbling.”
Storyline
It was early June 1974 the Tahoe Brigade, California's first co-ed wildland fire crew, embarked on their initial fire. Among them women pioneers in a traditionally male dominated field pacing themselves alongside an all-Hispanic fire crew. The air thick with heat and smoke, the smell of burning wood hanging heavily around them. As they surveyed the scene the thoughts of an easy task quickly evaporated. Sarah, Linda, Lois, and their comrades faced challenges that tested their courage and resilience. Amidst adversity, bonds formed in the crucible of fire, their journey was not just about battling flames but breaking barriers. "Sugarpine Chronicles" is the untold story of courage, comradery, and the trailblazers who changed firefighting history forever.
Published by Page Publishing,
David Queirolo’s enthralling tale paints a vivid portrait of the diverse personalities and backgrounds that comprised the extraordinary fire crew of the Tahoe Brigade. From the adrenaline-fueled moments battling blazes to the relationships forged between members, “Sugarpine Chronicles” will immerse readers in the unique culture and camaraderie of the Tahoe Brigade and remain with them long after its poignant conclusion. Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Sugarpine Chronicles: The adventures and struggles of the first co-ed U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crews in California” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
