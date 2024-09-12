Author David Queirolo’s New Book, "Sugarpine Chronicles," Follows the Adventures and Struggles of the First Co-Ed U.S. Forest Service Wildland Fire Crews in California

Recent release “Sugarpine Chronicles: The adventures and struggles of the first co-ed U.S. Forest Service wildland fire crews in California” from Page Publishing author David Queirolo is a fascinating and compelling true story that follows the author’s time on the Tahoe Fire Brigade, exploring how a diverse crew with a wide range of backgrounds came together to defend California’s wilderness.