Author Tristan Lord’s New Book, "When Love Lies," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Caught Between Desire and Deceit, Forcing Her to Make a Crucial Decision

Recent release “When Love Lies” from Page Publishing author Tristan Lord is a compelling romance that follows Serenity, whose life changes after a terrifying incident leads her into the arms of enigmatic Michael. As their passion intensifies, Serenity uncovers unsettling secrets about Michael's business dealings, which causes her to reconsider their quickly moving relationship.