Author Tristan Lord’s New Book, "When Love Lies," Follows a Young Woman Who Finds Herself Caught Between Desire and Deceit, Forcing Her to Make a Crucial Decision
Recent release “When Love Lies” from Page Publishing author Tristan Lord is a compelling romance that follows Serenity, whose life changes after a terrifying incident leads her into the arms of enigmatic Michael. As their passion intensifies, Serenity uncovers unsettling secrets about Michael's business dealings, which causes her to reconsider their quickly moving relationship.
Rochester, NH, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tristan Lord, a loving wife who lives in Rochester, New Hampshire, and enjoys watching movies, playing video games, and going to the beach, has completed her new book, “When Love Lies”: a captivating saga that delves into the complexities of love, trust, and the hidden truths as a young woman learns of her lover’s dark secrets and must make the decision to run or stay by his side.
“Serenity is a normal girl working a normal job,” writes Tristan. “A horrifying encounter leaves her injured, but in the hands of Michael, a beautiful businessman, she instantly feels herself drawn toward him. As their desire for each other grows, something is amiss with Michael’s business activities behind closed doors. Will she stay with the man she is drawn to, or will she leave when she discovers his secret?”
Published by Page Publishing, Tristan Lord’s enthralling tale delves into consequences of deception in matters of the heart and is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever questioned the truth behind their feelings and the identities of those they hold dear. Expertly paced and character-driven, “When Love Lies” offers readers a suspenseful journey through love’s intricacies and the shadows of hidden agendas, promising to remain with them long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “When Love Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Serenity is a normal girl working a normal job,” writes Tristan. “A horrifying encounter leaves her injured, but in the hands of Michael, a beautiful businessman, she instantly feels herself drawn toward him. As their desire for each other grows, something is amiss with Michael’s business activities behind closed doors. Will she stay with the man she is drawn to, or will she leave when she discovers his secret?”
Published by Page Publishing, Tristan Lord’s enthralling tale delves into consequences of deception in matters of the heart and is sure to resonate with anyone who has ever questioned the truth behind their feelings and the identities of those they hold dear. Expertly paced and character-driven, “When Love Lies” offers readers a suspenseful journey through love’s intricacies and the shadows of hidden agendas, promising to remain with them long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “When Love Lies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories