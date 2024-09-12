Author Robert Roche’s New Book, "Breaking Point," Follows One Man’s Journey to Fight His Way Out of a Desperate Situation After Getting in Too Deep with the Mafia
Recent release “Breaking Point” from Page Publishing author Robert Roche is a gripping tale that centers around Peter Cobb, an ordinary man driven to the edge by financial ruin and relentless threats from the Mafia. As Peter fights to reclaim his life, he is pushed to take drastic measures in a pulse-pounding story of survival and vengeance.
Hastings On Hudson, NY, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Roche, who holds a Bachelor of Arts in computer science and a master’s in information systems from Iona College, has completed his new book, “Breaking Point”: a thrilling novel that dives deep into the life of an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances, and must fight his way from the brink of ruin and desperation.
“Peter Cobb is your typical Joe Lunchbucket who has the misfortune of losing his position at a bank due to a scandal beyond his control,” writes Roche. “Desperate to provide for his family, he reluctantly borrows money from loan sharks to make ends meet. After months of fruitless searching, Peter finally is able to find a job to start paying off his debts and return to some sense of normalcy. Despite this, he is relentlessly hounded by the Mafia as they see him as an easy mark for more money. Peter does everything in his power to control the situation, but when he becomes sick and is pushed into a corner, he finally reaches his breaking point. Peter then realizes the only way to resolve his issues are to take matters into his own hands, even if that means getting them bloody.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Roche’s enthralling tale will take readers on a wild ride, exploring themes of desperation, resilience, and the lengths to which one will go when pushed to the edge. With intense action sequences and emotional depth, “Breaking Point” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their sights in this high-stakes fight for survival.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Breaking Point” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Peter Cobb is your typical Joe Lunchbucket who has the misfortune of losing his position at a bank due to a scandal beyond his control,” writes Roche. “Desperate to provide for his family, he reluctantly borrows money from loan sharks to make ends meet. After months of fruitless searching, Peter finally is able to find a job to start paying off his debts and return to some sense of normalcy. Despite this, he is relentlessly hounded by the Mafia as they see him as an easy mark for more money. Peter does everything in his power to control the situation, but when he becomes sick and is pushed into a corner, he finally reaches his breaking point. Peter then realizes the only way to resolve his issues are to take matters into his own hands, even if that means getting them bloody.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Roche’s enthralling tale will take readers on a wild ride, exploring themes of desperation, resilience, and the lengths to which one will go when pushed to the edge. With intense action sequences and emotional depth, “Breaking Point” will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their sights in this high-stakes fight for survival.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Breaking Point” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories