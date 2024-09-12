Author Robert Roche’s New Book, "Breaking Point," Follows One Man’s Journey to Fight His Way Out of a Desperate Situation After Getting in Too Deep with the Mafia

Recent release “Breaking Point” from Page Publishing author Robert Roche is a gripping tale that centers around Peter Cobb, an ordinary man driven to the edge by financial ruin and relentless threats from the Mafia. As Peter fights to reclaim his life, he is pushed to take drastic measures in a pulse-pounding story of survival and vengeance.