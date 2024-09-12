Author David Wendel’s New Book, "It All Started in Tuscarora," is a Captivating New Thriller That Invites Readers Along for a High-Stakes Hunt for Nazi Gold Across Europe
Recent release “It All Started in Tuscarora” from Page Publishing author David Wendel is a compelling adventure for the hunt of Nazi gold that begins in a desolate Nevada ghost town and quickly escalates into a high-stakes pursuit that spans twenty-five years across continents, revealing a web of deception and intrigue.
New York, NY, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Wendel, a real estate appraiser who enjoys history and travel, has completed his new book, “It All Started in Tuscarora”: a gripping and fast-paced novel that takes readers on a thrilling journey from a forgotten Nevada ghost town to the dramatic landscapes of Europe, as the search for hidden Nazi gold unfolds.
“This is a fast-paced search for great wealth starting in an unlikely setting of a Nevada ghost town,” writes Wendel. “Ending in a dramatic chase across Europe. From the pursuit of clues about Nazi gold for twenty-five years to a town and its occupants in France destroyed by Nazis in World War. There are many twists and turns, and nobody is who he seems. Unforgettable characters and situations await!”
Published by Page Publishing, David Wendel’s riveting tale is a blend of historical intrigue and modern adventure, exploring how the past can influence the present in dramatic and unexpected ways. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “It All Started in Tuscarora” promises a thrilling reading experience that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “It All Started in Tuscarora” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
