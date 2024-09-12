Author David Wendel’s New Book, "It All Started in Tuscarora," is a Captivating New Thriller That Invites Readers Along for a High-Stakes Hunt for Nazi Gold Across Europe

Recent release “It All Started in Tuscarora” from Page Publishing author David Wendel is a compelling adventure for the hunt of Nazi gold that begins in a desolate Nevada ghost town and quickly escalates into a high-stakes pursuit that spans twenty-five years across continents, revealing a web of deception and intrigue.