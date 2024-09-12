Author Johann Fuchs’s New Book, "A Life at Sea," is a Thrilling Saga That Follows One Man’s Journey from a Young Naive Man to a Naval Commander During the Civil War
Recent release “A Life At Sea” from Page Publishing author Johann Fuchs is a thrilling tale set in the Antebellum South that chronicles one man’s journey from a young runaway to a naval officer, detailing his evolution from a cabin boy to a commander and his adventures battling pirates, slave traders, and blockade runners.
New York, NY, September 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Johann Fuchs, a Midwest native and retired truck driver, as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, “A Life At Sea”: a compelling tale that invites readers to join a young man named William Pembrooke on a thrilling maritime adventure of self-discovery, set between the War of 1812 and the Civil War.
“This is another adventure of the many lives of William Pembrooke,” writes Fuchs. “This adventure is set in the antebellum times between the War of 1812 and the Civil War. A young William Pembrooke runs away from home to begin a new adventure. Instead of going west into the wilderness, he actually went east. Here he met the Williamsons and Carsons who helped him become a man. He went to work for Captain Carson as a sailor. Eventually, he became a naval officer and found Margaret, and they would raise their family. William would serve in the navy in peacetime and war, and as he was ready to retire, the Civil War broke out, and he went to war. William went out on blockade duty until he was ready to retire. See how he adjusted from a cabin boy on a merchant ship to the commander of a warship, chasing pirates, slave traders, and blockade runners.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johann Fuchs’s riveting tale is a poignant story of personal growth, exploring how one man's journey at sea shaped his destiny and his country’s history. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Life At Sea” is filled with action, historical detail, and the personal triumphs and trials of a life lived on the high seas, promising to captivate fans of historical fiction and adventure alike.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Life At Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“This is another adventure of the many lives of William Pembrooke,” writes Fuchs. “This adventure is set in the antebellum times between the War of 1812 and the Civil War. A young William Pembrooke runs away from home to begin a new adventure. Instead of going west into the wilderness, he actually went east. Here he met the Williamsons and Carsons who helped him become a man. He went to work for Captain Carson as a sailor. Eventually, he became a naval officer and found Margaret, and they would raise their family. William would serve in the navy in peacetime and war, and as he was ready to retire, the Civil War broke out, and he went to war. William went out on blockade duty until he was ready to retire. See how he adjusted from a cabin boy on a merchant ship to the commander of a warship, chasing pirates, slave traders, and blockade runners.”
Published by Page Publishing, Johann Fuchs’s riveting tale is a poignant story of personal growth, exploring how one man's journey at sea shaped his destiny and his country’s history. Expertly paced and character-driven, “A Life At Sea” is filled with action, historical detail, and the personal triumphs and trials of a life lived on the high seas, promising to captivate fans of historical fiction and adventure alike.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “A Life At Sea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories