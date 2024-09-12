Author Johann Fuchs’s New Book, "A Life at Sea," is a Thrilling Saga That Follows One Man’s Journey from a Young Naive Man to a Naval Commander During the Civil War

Recent release “A Life At Sea” from Page Publishing author Johann Fuchs is a thrilling tale set in the Antebellum South that chronicles one man’s journey from a young runaway to a naval officer, detailing his evolution from a cabin boy to a commander and his adventures battling pirates, slave traders, and blockade runners.