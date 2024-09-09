Story Radio Podcast Writers' Salon on Theme of Bohemia at Colony Room Green

Story Radio Podcast is hosting a live event recording readings from their work by prize-winning authors including Kirstin Burniston, Goran Baba Ali, Darren Coffield, Lindsay Gillespie, Tabitha Potts, Martin Nathan, Miki Lentin and Simon Roberts. The event will place at London's famed Colony Room Green on Monday September 9.