Story Radio Podcast Writers' Salon on Theme of Bohemia at Colony Room Green
Story Radio Podcast is hosting a live event recording readings from their work by prize-winning authors including Kirstin Burniston, Goran Baba Ali, Darren Coffield, Lindsay Gillespie, Tabitha Potts, Martin Nathan, Miki Lentin and Simon Roberts. The event will place at London's famed Colony Room Green on Monday September 9.
London, United Kingdom, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Story Radio Podcast would like to invite literary enthusiasts to the Writers' Salon, an exclusive evening of storytelling and podcast recording. The event will take place on September 9, 2024, at the Colony Room Green, 4 Heddon St, a haven for art lovers with an excellent bar.
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to emerging and established authors, most of whom have featured on the podcast, reading their work, including Kirstin Burniston, Goran Baba Ali, Darren Coffield, Lindsay Gillespie, Tabitha Potts, Martin Nathan, Miki Lentin and Simon Roberts. Each author brings their unique voice and perspective to the evening which is loosely based on the theme "Bohemia."
Featured Authors:
Goran Baba Ali:
Goran has written and published various literary and journalistic works in Kurdish, Dutch and English. The Glass Wall is his debut novel in the English language. He is also the founder of Afsana Press. As an ex-refugee, originally from Iraqi Kurdistan, he has personally experienced some of the protagonist’s hardship in his novel, including a few weeks living in a desert.
Kirstin Burniston:
Kristin is a graduate of the MA Screenwriting program at the University of Arts London. In 2023, her short film scripts Tree and Hairy Mary were selected by the City of Angels Film Festival, WOFFF, and Best-Script, London. Kristin is working on a London-based children’s animation, a crime fiction TV series, and a feature film script based on her menopausal rite-of-passage novel.
Darren Coffield: Darren is an artist and author. He studied at Goldsmiths College, Camberwell School of Art and the Slade School of Art in London, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in 1993 in Fine Arts. He has exhibited at venues ranging from the Courtauld Institute, Somerset House to the National Portrait Gallery, London. His most recent books include Tales from the Colony Room: Soho's Lost Bohemia (2021) and Queens of Bohemia: And Other Miss-Fits (2024).
Lindsay Gillespie: Lindsay started to develop a collection of short stories on the 2017-19 creative writing course at New Writing South. In 2021, she was longlisted for the Exeter Short Story Prize. She has recently been a Finalist in the Costa Short Story Award, the Bridport Short Story Prize and Chiplit Festival.
Miki Lentin:
Miki completed an MA in Creative Writing at Birkbeck in 2020, and was a finalist in the 2020 Irish Novel Fair for his first novel, Winter Sun. Miki has been placed highly in competitions including Fish Publishing Short Memoir Prize, Brick Lane Bookshop Short Story Award, and Leicester Writes, and has been published in Litro, Story Radio, MIR amongst others. His collection of short stories, Inner Core, and later Winter Sun, are both published by Afsana Press.
Martin Nathan: Martin’s short fiction and poetry has appeared in a range of journals and his novel A Place of Safety is published by Salt Publishing. His dramatic writing has been shortlisted for the Nick Darke award and the Woodward International Prize.
Tabitha Potts: Founder and co-host of the Story Radio Podcast, Tabitha is a short story writer and novelist. She received an Honourable Mention in the Alpine Fellowship Writing Prize for her story Poppet and is publishing her debut novel in 2026 with Rowan Prose Publishing.
Simon Roberts:
Simon is currently based in West London and writes short stories and flash fiction. He was longlisted for the 2022 Fish Short Story Prize. Simon also writes for the theatre; his adaptation of Patrick Hamilton’s 1947 novel The Slaves of Solitude was produced by the Questors Theatre in 2024. His story "Dirty Chicken & Rice" was a finalist in the Plaza Prizes Short Story competition 2024.
The evening will also feature a live recording of the Story Radio Podcast. Hosted by Tabitha Potts and Martin Nathan, the event is set to be an inspiring gathering for both authors and attendees.
Event Details:
Date: September 9, 2024
Location: Colony Room Green, 4 Heddon Street, Mayfair W1B 4BS
Time: 8pm
Tickets: Available on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/story-radio-writers-salon-at-the-colony-room-green-tickets-993511197737
Join them for a night of inspiration and connection, as they celebrate the power of storytelling and the written word.
About Story Radio Podcast:
Story Radio Podcast is dedicated to delivering high-quality audio fiction and literary interviews for lovers of literature everywhere. The podcast features interviews with notable authors, short stories and drama and is available on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
Contact:
Tabitha Potts: Producer, Story Radio Podcast
Email: submit@storyradio.org
Phone: +447984291409
Website: https://www.storyradio.org
Categories