Jesus Recovery Ministries Launches Pathway Horizons Program to Empower Teens, Offers Free Assessments for Parents in September
Jesus Recovery Ministries announces the launch of the Pathway Horizons Program, a faith-based initiative to help teens build resilience and spiritual growth. In September, parents can receive a free Pathway Assessment, which includes a detailed evaluation of their teen’s strengths, challenges, and potential substance use, assessing the likelihood and severity of any drug-related issues. If concerns arise, a customized treatment plan will also be provided at no cost.
Dallas, TX, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Introducing The Pathway Horizons Program: Empowering Teens to Thrive Through Faith-Based Guidance
Special September Offer: Free Pathway Assessment for Parents – No Cost and No Obligation
Jesus Recovery Ministries, a faith-driven organization committed to helping families navigate the challenges of adolescence, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Pathway Horizons Program. This innovative program is designed to guide teens through life’s transitions with a powerful blend of spiritual mentorship, personal development, and emotional support, all rooted in Christian values.
About the Pathway Horizons Program
The Pathway Horizons Program offers a unique approach to adolescent development, helping teens strengthen their faith, build resilience, and cultivate leadership skills. Guided by Brian Seideman, Youth Ministry Leader, the program combines individualized coaching, group learning, and hands-on experiences, empowering young people to find purpose and direction.
“Teens today face countless pressures and uncertainties. Our mission with Pathway Horizons is to provide a solid, faith-based foundation for growth, helping them navigate these challenges with confidence and grace,” said Brian Seideman.
Exclusive September Offer: Complimentary Pathway Assessment for Parents
In celebration of the launch, Jesus Recovery Ministries is offering parents a free Pathway Assessment throughout the month of September. This assessment, normally a paid service, includes a one-hour consultation with Brian Seideman, giving families tailored insights into their teen’s unique strengths and areas of growth.
The Pathway Assessment helps parents understand their teen’s specific challenges, offering guidance on how the Pathway Horizons Program can support their personal and spiritual development. This no-obligation consultation is aimed at empowering families to make informed decisions about their teen’s future.
“We want parents to feel supported and informed about the best ways to help their teens succeed. Offering this service at no cost is our way of giving families the resources they need to build a brighter future together,” said Seideman.
How to Take Advantage of This Special Offer
Parents interested in learning more about the Pathway Horizons Program or scheduling a free Pathway Assessment can visit jesusrecoveryministries.org or contact Jesus Recovery Ministries at (866) 614-7214.
Media Contact
Brian Seideman
Jesus Recovery Ministries
Brian@jesusrecoveryministries.org
(866) 614-7214
jesusrecoveryministries.org
