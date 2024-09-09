Jesus Recovery Ministries Launches Pathway Horizons Program to Empower Teens, Offers Free Assessments for Parents in September

Jesus Recovery Ministries announces the launch of the Pathway Horizons Program, a faith-based initiative to help teens build resilience and spiritual growth. In September, parents can receive a free Pathway Assessment, which includes a detailed evaluation of their teen’s strengths, challenges, and potential substance use, assessing the likelihood and severity of any drug-related issues. If concerns arise, a customized treatment plan will also be provided at no cost.