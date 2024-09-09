Hemanext Inc. Announces New HCPCS Code for “Red Blood Cells, Leukocytes Reduced, Oxygen/Carbon Dioxide Reduced, Each Unit”

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has officially issued a new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code for “Red blood cells, leukocytes reduced, oxygen/carbon dioxide reduced, each unit,” an innovative blood transfusion product produced by the Hemanext ONE Red Blood Cell Processing and Storage System.