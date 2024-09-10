Nemi Insights Expands Media Monitoring Capabilities
New Delhi, India, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nemi Insights, a leading media monitoring and measurement company, today announced the launch of new features on its media monitoring platform to provide PR professionals and brands with deeper insights into their media coverage and presence.
An ISO 9001:2015 certified company and one of the fastest growing media monitoring partners, Nemi Insights’ platform now includes:
- A new Media Score feature that provides an overall snapshot of a brand’s media presence based on volume of coverage, share of voice, sentiment, topics, and more. The Media Score enables brands to benchmark their performance over time and against competitors.
- A redesigned, responsive dashboard with interactive data visualizations for a customized view of media coverage analytics. Users can filter by date range, media type, sentiment, author, publication, and other attributes.
- Sentiment analysis powered by Nemi AI, which determines the overall tone of media coverage as positive, neutral or negative. Sentiment is a key metric for understanding how a brand is perceived in the media.
- Enhanced reporter and publication analysis to track relationships with key media contacts. PR teams can see which reporters and outlets are most engaged with their brand and tailor their outreach accordingly.
“We are committed to continually enhancing our platform with innovative features that meet the evolving needs of communication professionals,” said Renuka Bhashkar, CEO of Nemi Insights. “Our new capabilities provide an even more robust understanding of how brands are positioned in the media so they can refine their PR strategies and better engage key stakeholders.”
Nemi Insights was founded in 2016 to deliver data-driven media monitoring and insights to organizations around the world. Its comprehensive platform tracks coverage across print, broadcast, online and social media in over 25 languages. Nemi Insights serves more than 100+ brands and PR agencies worldwide.
