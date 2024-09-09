Screenwriter Ronald Moger Presents a Riveting Murder Mystery Screenplay, "Dealing With Crippen"
Los Angeles, CA, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Upcoming UK screenwriter Ronald Moger has crafted an enthralling new feature script entitled Dealing With Crippen, a reimagined Ripley-esque murder mystery inspired by the infamous 1910 Dr. Hawley Harvey Crippen case. The screenplay delves into the story of the American physician who was accused of murdering his wife, and his subsequent failed escape to America. The film adds a fresh twist by introducing a narcissistic playboy who exploits Crippen's crumbling marriage for personal financial gain.
In Dealing With Crippen, Moger draws from the historical details of Crippen's life, where the doctor's attempt to flee in disguise was thwarted by the first police use of radio communication in a criminal case. This suspense-filled narrative is brought to life with a modern, atmospheric edge, capturing the tension of a high-stakes pursuit set against the backdrop of a fractured marriage and manipulation.
“Crippen, as a person, seems to have the unique mix of trapped victim while still hiding an unknown, shadowy side.” Moger continues, “Nobody really knows what happens in a relationship outside of the two people in it, and that's what this film is ultimately about: who can you trust when you can't even rely on your most beloved? It leaves you open to paranoia, anxiety, and in some cases, desperate acts that lead to tragedy. It's all very human and I think that's why it still resonates so much well into the 21st Century.”
To enhance the film’s emotional impact, Moger has teamed up with renowned Finnish composer and music producer Johnny Lee Michaels. Known for his ability to evoke powerful moods and atmospheres, Michaels will be composing an evocative soundtrack that complements the film’s haunting storyline.
Ronald Moger will be in Los Angeles from September 11 to the 23, attending the prestigious Calabasas Film Festival and holding meetings with production companies and industry professionals to bring Dealing With Crippen to the screen. This is a unique opportunity for collaborators to join in the development of this gripping, thought-provoking feature.
About Ronald Moger:
Ronald Moger is a screenwriter and actor from London, UK. His latest project, Dealing With Crippen, is set to capture audiences with its mix of historical intrigue and psychological depth.
About Johnny Lee Michaels:
Johnny Lee Michaels is a Finnish composer and music producer renowned for his atmospheric and cinematic compositions. His work spans a wide range of genres, always infusing a deep emotional resonance into the music he creates.
https://www.ronaldmoger.com
https://www.instagram.com/officialronaldmoger
