Fashion PR Firm Will Take on Influencers to Work with Their Elite Brands Worldwide
New York, NY, September 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Fashion PR Firm has announced that it will begin to take on fashion influencers as part of their 2024-2025 plan for their clients.
The Fashion PR Firm has worked with fashion designers, fashion shows, hotels, restaurants, retail, airlines, automobile, beauty and fitness, etc. businesses since 2015. "Our main source of business has always been working with businesses on their marketing and public relations needs," says Brit Olivia, Producer and Writer for the Fashion PR Firm. "However, in recent years, we see our brands needing influencers for their marketing needs and we as a firm are going to outside agencies to fulfill these needs. So starting in 2024, we will start hand selecting influencers that are being requested by our brands to join our firm. If a brand needs an influencer, we will headhunt specifically for this brand and allow the influencer to join our elite firm by having the brand sponsor them into our agency."
The Fashion PR Firm, who only works with the top brands in the world will ensure the protection of their brands by specifically headhunting for their brands needs. "We will not flood our firm with influencers who are only looking to get freebies, into a show, etc. We will specifically look for professionals in the industry that can fulfill what our partners need, but also give them a huge platform to attend fashion week events, meet designers, attend red carpet events and so on" says Brit Olivia. "We know what we offer as an agency and firm and need to uphold this reputation by securely bringing in some of the top influencers in the world to fulfill our clients marketing needs... but also to give them a platform full of resources from our business over the last 10 years."
The Fashion PR Firm is a full service, elite, public relations firm serving over 30 countries. The Firm provides legal services, press, public relation services, marketing, advertising, guest list services, fashion week presentations, influencer events, etc. for those within the fashion industry, hospitality, restaurant, retail, art, airlines, automobile, etc. business. The firm has had its doors open since 2015 to clients, however, they have been providing their public relations services since 2005 to hand selected resorts and properties in New York City, Miami Beach and Fisher Island, Florida.
Brit Olivia
305-240-4152
www.fashionprfirm.com
