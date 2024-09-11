CrossRealms International Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security Certification
Chicago, IL, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Expanding Security Expertise to Deliver Advanced Protection
CrossRealms International has achieved the designation of Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security. This certification highlights CrossRealms International's commitment to providing top-tier security solutions and further enhances its Microsoft ecosystem.
Enhancing Security Capabilities
This designation enables CrossRealms International to offer advanced security solutions that address the evolving needs of modern businesses. Alongside its existing certifications in Modern Work, Infrastructure (Azure), and Data & AI, it further demonstrates CrossRealms International's dedication to maintaining high-security standards and delivering comprehensive IT services.
Significance of the Certification
The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security certification represents a strong partnership with Microsoft and highlights the company's dedication to maintaining high standards in security solutions. This certification assures clients that CrossRealms International is well-equipped to handle their security needs using the latest Microsoft technologies.
Key Benefits for Clients and Partners
With this certification, CrossRealms International provides several significant advantages:
● Access to advanced Microsoft security tools and technologies for comprehensive protection.
● Seamless integration of security solutions with existing systems.
● Proactive risk management with enhanced insights and accurate analysis.
● Compliance with Microsoft's and industry security standards.
● Ongoing support and system optimization to ensure effectiveness, and adaptability to changing business needs.
Usama, CEO of CrossRealms International, commented, "As a security-first company, we integrate cybersecurity into every part of our operations to better protect our clients. Our team of passionate individuals is committed to continuous learning and proactive problem-solving, ensuring our clients are always safeguarded against the evolving threat landscape. This certification highlights our strong commitment to providing the highest level of security for our clients."
About CrossRealms International
CrossRealms International provides exceptional IT services to forward-thinking companies. Headquartered in the US and with offices in five additional countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, the company offers round-the-clock support for clients’ infrastructure, cloud operations, applications, and security.
For more information on how CrossRealms International's new security capabilities can benefit your business, visit their website at www.crossrealms.com or contact them at info@crossrealms.com.
Contact
CrossRealms InternationalContact
Usama Houlila
(312) 278-4445
https://crossrealms.com/
Usama Houlila
(312) 278-4445
https://crossrealms.com/
