Semiconductor Equipment Market Pointing to Negative Growth in 2024 Says The Information Network
New Tripoli, PA, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wafer Front End (WFE) spending by major semiconductor manufacturers is projected to decrease by 5.5% in 2024, indicating a potential slowdown in equipment investments, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company. A more detailed description of the report is published on Substack.
“My WFE spend analysis of the leading semiconductor manufacturers reveals that currently in 2024, WFE will grow -5.5%,” noted Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “Global semiconductor equipment sales have grown just +1.1% through the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. With WFE spend at a negative 5.5% for the entire 2024, I expect a strong slowdown in equipment revenues in 2H 2024.”
“Contributing to the downturn in equipment purchases in 2024 is the disastrous 2Q financial results reported by Intel, which will result in a significant lowering of its spending on equipment as the company struggles to recover,” added Dr. Castellano. “Applied Materials will be the most impacted, since in just Q2 2024 it lost $300 million from cuts by Intel as well as $750 million in sales to China.”
Web – http://www.theinformationnet.com
E-mail - inquiry@theinformationnet.com
Contact: Dr. Robert N. Castellano, 610/737-7596
