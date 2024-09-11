RX Global Fem+: Comprehensive Insights Into Perimenopause and Women's Health Solutions
This October 17-19, 2024, Fem+ is set to redefine the future of women’s healthcare at Tokyo Big Sight. Organized by RX Japan, Fem+ merges the innovation of last year’s Femtech Tokyo and the holistic approach of the Women’s Wellbeing Expo. Under the theme "Empowering Women Through Every Stage of Life," the expo aims to spotlight not just the latest trends but also the real solutions women need, from young adulthood to life-changing milestones.
Tokyo, Japan, September 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Breaking the Silence: How Fem+ Changing the Conversation
A central focus of Fem+ 2024 is perimenopause, a vital yet under-discussed phase in women’s lives. Perimenopause, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is the period during which a woman's body naturally transitions towards menopause. This phase, which can start in the mid-30s to early 40s, involves fluctuating estrogen levels and a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, hot flashes, and mood swings.
Fem+ 2024 is set to provide in-depth insights into the challenges of perimenopause with strategies to manage its diverse symptoms. The event offers a platform for attendees to engage with the latest research, while exhibitors will have the chance to present cutting-edge solutions aimed at improving women’s quality of life during the transitional period.
Exploring the Future of Women’s Health
Perimenopause is just one aspect of the broader focus of Fem+, which serves as Japan’s premier platform for women’s healthcare innovation. Attendees can expect to encounter a wide array of health technologies designed to support women through various stages of life. From perimenopause to other critical issues in women's health, the event will address topics that resonate with both women seeking solutions and men interested in supporting the women in their lives.
Fem+ is dedicated to breaking the silence around the various phases women encounter, including perimenopause. This event is set to tackle the challenges of perimenopause head-on, offering attendees a comprehensive exploration of the latest research and management strategies. With symptoms that can vary widely, effective management is crucial for maintaining quality of life.
Bridging the Gap at Fem+
A survey by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare found that most women in the country endure menopausal symptoms without consulting a doctor, often navigating this phase without seeking medical advice. Men's understanding of menopause is also limited. This gap in awareness and support inspired the creation of Fem+.
This event aims to be an eye-opener for all, with a strong focus on the unique life stages women experience, including perimenopause. Fem+ is dedicated to providing the right solutions and treatments to enhance health outcomes and improve quality of life for women.
Join Fem+ at Tokyo Big Sight
Fem+ 2024 invites everyone to be part of this forward-thinking exhibition, taking place from October 17-19, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. Stay informed on event updates by visiting the official website: Fem+
A central focus of Fem+ 2024 is perimenopause, a vital yet under-discussed phase in women’s lives. Perimenopause, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, is the period during which a woman's body naturally transitions towards menopause. This phase, which can start in the mid-30s to early 40s, involves fluctuating estrogen levels and a range of symptoms, including irregular periods, hot flashes, and mood swings.
Fem+ 2024 is set to provide in-depth insights into the challenges of perimenopause with strategies to manage its diverse symptoms. The event offers a platform for attendees to engage with the latest research, while exhibitors will have the chance to present cutting-edge solutions aimed at improving women’s quality of life during the transitional period.
Exploring the Future of Women’s Health
Perimenopause is just one aspect of the broader focus of Fem+, which serves as Japan’s premier platform for women’s healthcare innovation. Attendees can expect to encounter a wide array of health technologies designed to support women through various stages of life. From perimenopause to other critical issues in women's health, the event will address topics that resonate with both women seeking solutions and men interested in supporting the women in their lives.
Fem+ is dedicated to breaking the silence around the various phases women encounter, including perimenopause. This event is set to tackle the challenges of perimenopause head-on, offering attendees a comprehensive exploration of the latest research and management strategies. With symptoms that can vary widely, effective management is crucial for maintaining quality of life.
Bridging the Gap at Fem+
A survey by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare found that most women in the country endure menopausal symptoms without consulting a doctor, often navigating this phase without seeking medical advice. Men's understanding of menopause is also limited. This gap in awareness and support inspired the creation of Fem+.
This event aims to be an eye-opener for all, with a strong focus on the unique life stages women experience, including perimenopause. Fem+ is dedicated to providing the right solutions and treatments to enhance health outcomes and improve quality of life for women.
Join Fem+ at Tokyo Big Sight
Fem+ 2024 invites everyone to be part of this forward-thinking exhibition, taking place from October 17-19, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight. Stay informed on event updates by visiting the official website: Fem+
Contact
RX JapanContact
Fem+ Events team
048-233-9478
https://www.femtech-week.jp/
Fem+ Events team
048-233-9478
https://www.femtech-week.jp/
Categories