Christian j Raines’s Newly Released “Prodigal Daughter: He Ran to His Daughter, Threw His Arms Around Her, and Kissed Her” is a Heartfelt Narrative
“Prodigal Daughter: He Ran to His Daughter, Threw His Arms Around Her, and Kissed Her” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian j Raines is a powerful narrative exploring redemption, faith, and the transformative power of God's love.
New York, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Prodigal Daughter: He Ran to His Daughter, Threw His Arms Around Her, and Kissed Her,” a compelling story of a young woman's journey from a life of turmoil to one of faith and redemption, is the creation of published author, Christian j Raines.
Raines shares, “Cultures in our world often endorse the acceptability of beliefs and behaviors that GOD does not approve of. Can a man be wiser than GOD? The answer to that question from the Christian biblical perspective is 'Absolutely not!' Viewing women as objects of lust and not people of value who JESUS sacrificed His life to save and redeem is one of the problems of this world we live in.
“This Christian fiction novel I wrote aims to shine the light of JESUS Christ on the consciousness of the reader, partly in an attempt to uncover and expose the lies of the enemy about the consequences of sexual sins. There is only one truth, and that is found in the gospels of JESUS the Messiah!
“There are some that want people, and women specifically, to be blind to the destructive nature of sin because misery loves company and because a predator wants prey. The fact is that there are many great reasons to obey GOD in this area of life, including preventing sexually transmitted diseases, eliminating the possibility of an unwanted pregnancy or abortion, having the support of a GOD-fearing spouse to manage the difficulties of life, and raising children together, and even financial security because of the commitment and trust in a Christian marriage that is truly devoted to GOD.
“In this book, you will read about a prodigal daughter named Magdalene. I’m sure that name is familiar to Bible readers. Magdalene’s various experiences through her journey of life, which I created as an expression of literary art, illustrate the importance of making good decisions when tackling real-life issues in our world today, such as those mentioned above. Even more real is the Savior of this world that Magdalene encounters, who welcomes her as a loving Father. The parable JESUS teaches us in Luke 15, found in the Bible, inspired me to write this book. When Magdalene accepts JESUS into her heart after an encounter with a special person sent to her by GOD, Magdalene also learns to take accountability for her own mistakes. In this way, she finds forgiveness, repentance, and a closer relationship with JESUS that brings her a new and better life.
“Magdalene leaving her old life and turning toward JESUS is the exciting part of this book! I am not going to give any spoilers because I want you to read this book and find out for yourself what happens. I wrote this book for the saved and the lost, so if you are a prodigal son or daughter, then this book is for you too. My hope is that some women might read this book who identify with Magdalene’s lifestyle at the beginning of the book and that those readers feel the Holy SPIRIT calling them to make a decision to live by faith in JESUS Christ, as happens to several characters in this book. JESUS is real! GOD loves you no matter what you’ve done because of His goodness, not because any of us can ever earn His love and goodness! GOD’S grace is always a gift!
“For by grace you have been saved through faith; and this is not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not a result of works, so that no one may boast. (Ephesians 2:8–9 NASB)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian j Raines’s new book is a heartfelt and eye-opening journey of faith, perfect for those seeking to understand the depth of God's love and forgiveness.
Consumers can purchase “Prodigal Daughter: He Ran to His Daughter, Threw His Arms Around Her, and Kissed Her” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prodigal Daughter: He Ran to His Daughter, Threw His Arms Around Her, and Kissed Her,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
