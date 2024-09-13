Christian j Raines’s Newly Released “Prodigal Daughter: He Ran to His Daughter, Threw His Arms Around Her, and Kissed Her” is a Heartfelt Narrative

“Prodigal Daughter: He Ran to His Daughter, Threw His Arms Around Her, and Kissed Her” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christian j Raines is a powerful narrative exploring redemption, faith, and the transformative power of God's love.