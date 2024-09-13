Author Benjamin Richard Addison’s New Book, "A Bigger Picture: Memoir of a Military Artist," Shares the Author’s Inspiring Journey of Faith, Art, and Overcoming Adversity

Recent release “A Bigger Picture: Memoir of a Military Artist” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Benjamin Richard Addison chronicles the author’s journey from surviving childhood abuse and bullying to achieving his dream of becoming an artist while serving in the Navy, illustrating how life's challenges and collective efforts contribute to the greater masterpiece of God's plan.