Author Benjamin Richard Addison’s New Book, "A Bigger Picture: Memoir of a Military Artist," Shares the Author’s Inspiring Journey of Faith, Art, and Overcoming Adversity
Recent release “A Bigger Picture: Memoir of a Military Artist” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Benjamin Richard Addison chronicles the author’s journey from surviving childhood abuse and bullying to achieving his dream of becoming an artist while serving in the Navy, illustrating how life's challenges and collective efforts contribute to the greater masterpiece of God's plan.
Red Lion, PA, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benjamin Richard Addison, who rose through the enlisted ranks as a US Navy illustrator and retired as a Lieutenant Commander public affairs officer after twenty-six years of active-duty service, has completed his new book, “A Bigger Picture: Memoir of a Military Artist”: a deeply personal account that offers readers an inspiring exploration of adversity, faith, and the transformative power of pursuing one’s dreams.
In “A Bigger Picture: Memoir of a Military Artist,” author Benjamin Richard Addison inspires readers with his adventures of surviving child abuse, opposing bullies, and overcoming illness while dreaming of becoming an artist. Joining the Navy provided Addison with the opportunity to travel overseas, where his experiences and prayers helped him overcome significant obstacles and discover his true calling.
“This is a short story about my dream of becoming an artist and realizing that the true brush strokes we make in life are not as individual artists, but it is the collective works of good people that fill in the vast canvas of God’s masterpiece,” writes Addison. “My quest to become an artist turned out to be a search for meaning in my life and answering a calling to serve. I survived child abuse, bullies, and dangerous encounters overseas thanks to faith, prayer, and the many positive role models who guided me along the way. I look back on my short life through a new lens now. Now I see that my greatest accomplishments are providing for my family and helping others. Faith in God helped me to overcome challenges in an adventure of a lifetime.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Benjamin Richard Addison’s riveting memoir serves as a testament to the power of faith and the importance of collective contributions to a larger purpose. Deeply personal and candid, “A Bigger Picture” is a vivid reminder of how life’s struggles can lead to profound personal growth and fulfillment, ultimately contributing to a grander vision.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Bigger Picture: Memoir of a Military Artist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
