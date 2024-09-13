Author Paula Whitney Best, MA, JD’s New Book, “The Black Fantasy Markets,” Aims to Educate Young Black Children on Generational Wealth Building and Financial Literacy

Recent release “The Black Fantasy Markets” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paula Whitney Best, MA, JD combines fiction with financial education to teach young Black children about capital markets, stocks, bonds, and interest rates. Addressing racial wealth disparities and complex social issues, this innovative book aims to foster financial literacy and generational wealth accumulation.