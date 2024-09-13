Author Paula Whitney Best, MA, JD’s New Book, “The Black Fantasy Markets,” Aims to Educate Young Black Children on Generational Wealth Building and Financial Literacy
Recent release “The Black Fantasy Markets” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paula Whitney Best, MA, JD combines fiction with financial education to teach young Black children about capital markets, stocks, bonds, and interest rates. Addressing racial wealth disparities and complex social issues, this innovative book aims to foster financial literacy and generational wealth accumulation.
Brooklyn, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paula Whitney Best, MA, JD, has completed their new book, “The Black Fantasy Markets”: an innovative work that uses the engaging medium of fantasy to introduce young Black children and their families to essential financial concepts, including stocks, bonds, and capital markets, and interest rates with the goal of promoting generational wealth accumulation. Best, an African-Caribbean American former corporate attorney, is admitted to practice law in the states of New York and Connecticut. They began their legal career at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP before becoming a Manhattan ADA Assistant District Attorney, under Robert M. Morgenthau.
“The Black Fantasy Markets” is designed to bridge the gap between financial literacy and fantasy storytelling, providing young readers with an understanding of complex financial principles in a manner that is both accessible and captivating. By demystifying the concepts of stock and bond investments, the book empowers children with the knowledge they need to navigate and succeed in the world of finance while discussing topics such as the racial wealth gap, income gap, and homeowner gap.
Addressing the broader issue of racial wealth disparities and these financial topics, Best writes, “These are the glaring Black/White wealth disparities that must be addressed if anything is to be changed. My book addresses a number of these highly charged complex social and economic issues, including race, gender, wealth, widowhood, loss of a mother, fatherhood, patents, bullying, imagination, creativity, entrepreneurship, a home fire, crime, and most of all, making money. If you do not wish for your sacred children to reach a similar fate of wealth disparities, please buy or borrow my book.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paula Whitney Best, MA, JD’s enlightening tale tackles the racial wealth gap and other socio-economic challenges head-on, offering readers a comprehensive approach to understanding and overcoming these issues. The book’s unique blend of fiction and financial education aims to foster financial literacy and economic empowerment amongst young Black children, all while inspiring and equipping the next generation to build a more equitable future.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Black Fantasy Markets” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
