Author Gabriel Michel Padilla’s New Book, "Aztec Rhapsodies: Flower and Song of the Mexican Conquest," Unveils the Epic Tale of the Aztec Defeat in Lyrical Splendor
Recent release “Aztec Rhapsodies: Flower and Song of the Mexican Conquest” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gabriel Michel Padilla, crafted in the grand tradition of heroic verse, revives the Aztec perspective on the fall of Mexico-Tenochtitlán, drawing from ancient codices and Spanish chronicles to offer a poignant, poetic recounting of the Aztec civilization's tragic end.
New York, NY, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gabriel Michel Padilla, a poet, humanist, and historian from El Limón, Jalisco, México, has completed his new book, “Aztec Rhapsodies: Flower and Song of the Mexican Conquest”: an epic poem that breathes new life into the story of the Aztec empire’s fall, celebrating the 500th anniversary of the Conquest of Mexico by offering a unique and profound perspective on one of history's most transformative events.
“Aztec Rhapsodies” transports readers back to August 13, 1521, the fateful day when the vibrant city of Mexico-Tenochtitlán succumbed to Spanish artillery. Through forty-eight meticulously crafted rhapsodies, Padilla channels the voice of the defeated Aztecs, echoing their lamentations and resilience in the face of colonial devastation. The narrative is deeply rooted in ancient Aztec codices, including the Florentine and Duran Codices, as well as Spanish chronicles, providing a rich tapestry of historical and cultural context.
“The heroic deeds of these forty-eight rhapsodies are inspired by the Aztec vision of the Mexican conquest by the Spaniards, registered in the old codices, most importantly the Florentine Codex and the Duran Codex,” writes Padilla. “Some of the deeds, however, are recorded in Spanish chronicles. Furthermore, let us praise the unsurpassed account of the soldier and chronicler Bernal Díaz del Castillo.
“The year 2021 marks five centuries since the tragic, transcendental, and consequential Conquest of Mexico. The Mexican nation and all of the Americas will have in this poem the opportunity to muse about this event under the intensity of poetry. The vision is not of the conquerors but of the sentiment of those who were defeated and despoiled of their land, their culture, and cosmic vision.
“... We hope these rhapsodies, embellished by the hands of the original artists, may provide the English-speaking reader with a deeper understanding of our beloved Native American culture.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gabriel Michel Padilla’s riveting series stands as a testament to the enduring power of poetry to illuminate history and culture, inviting readers to experience the beauty and tragedy of the Aztec civilization through a lens of poetic grandeur and historical empathy.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Aztec Rhapsodies: Flower and Song of the Mexican Conquest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
