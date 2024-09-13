Author Deanne Cricks’s New Book, “Beyond the Red Line: Funny Sh*t that Happens in the Operating Room,” Shares Hilarious Moments from the Author’s Firsthand Experiences

Recent release “Beyond the Red Line: Funny Sh*t that Happens in the Operating Room” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deanne Cricks takes readers into the operating room. While typically a very serious place, the author has experienced several bizarre and humorous moments throughout her career that she is eager to share with readers.