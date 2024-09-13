Author Deanne Cricks’s New Book, “Beyond the Red Line: Funny Sh*t that Happens in the Operating Room,” Shares Hilarious Moments from the Author’s Firsthand Experiences
Recent release “Beyond the Red Line: Funny Sh*t that Happens in the Operating Room” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deanne Cricks takes readers into the operating room. While typically a very serious place, the author has experienced several bizarre and humorous moments throughout her career that she is eager to share with readers.
Idaho Falls, ID, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deanne Cricks, who has been a surgical technologist for thirteen years, has completed her new book, “Beyond the Red Line: Funny Sh*t that Happens in the Operating Room”: a lighthearted and comical look into the operating room.
Author Deanne Cricks has experienced a wealth of trauma and has been present for a lot of happy and sad moments in her time in the OR. These are her experiences as well as others who generously donated their stories to the book.
Cricks writes, “About me, I have been a certified surgical technologist (CST) for thirteen years, and I have seen, heard, and experienced some pretty awesome, funny, and heartbreaking times in the operating room and the emergency room. I will only be sharing the funny and bizarre stories in this book, as this is meant for entertainment, not heartbreak. I’ve also inserted some very often heard and used phrases, again just because they elicit a giggle (from me, because I’m basically a fourteen-year-old trapped in a fifty-two-year-old body).”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Deanne Cricks’s unique and playful work sheds light on the laughter-inducing reality of what sometimes goes on in an operating room.
Readers who wish to experience this amusing and upbeat work can purchase “Beyond the Red Line: Funny Sh*t that Happens in the Operating Room” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
