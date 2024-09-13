Author Gilbert Pacheco’s New Book, "Beyond the Call," is a Faith-Based Read That Offers a Clear and Insightful Exploration of God’s Relationship with Humanity

Recent release “Beyond the Call” from Covenant Books author Gilbert Pacheco distills complex biblical doctrines into accessible insights, offering readers a fresh perspective on their spiritual journey. Through clear and heartfelt prose, Pacheco encourages deeper spiritual connection and empowers readers to share the gospel message effectively with others.