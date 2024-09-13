Author Gilbert Pacheco’s New Book, "Beyond the Call," is a Faith-Based Read That Offers a Clear and Insightful Exploration of God’s Relationship with Humanity
Recent release “Beyond the Call” from Covenant Books author Gilbert Pacheco distills complex biblical doctrines into accessible insights, offering readers a fresh perspective on their spiritual journey. Through clear and heartfelt prose, Pacheco encourages deeper spiritual connection and empowers readers to share the gospel message effectively with others.
Dallas, TX, September 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gilbert Pacheco, a believer in Christ for sixty-five years, has completed his new book, “Beyond the Call”: a transformative exploration of faith and spiritual growth that invites readers on a profound journey of understanding and connection with God's timeless truths.
“It is my sincere hope that you find something in these words to aid you on your journey and that during your journey, you learn how to better share the gospel message with the people around you,” writes Pacheco. “Like everyone, my opinions have a purpose: to cause you to hear the voice of our Father, not from what you read but what you hear in your spirit. I also hope you will hear the truth expressed in a clearer way. I will be saying some things new to you but not new to our Father. I will only be saying the truth in a new way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gilbert Pacheco’s new book promises to enrich the spiritual lives of readers, providing them with practical insights and empowering them to share the gospel message effectively with others. Based upon years of reflection and personal observations, Pacheco's approachable style and profound wisdom make “Beyond the Call” a valuable resource for both personal reflection and communal outreach.
Readers can purchase “Beyond the Call” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
